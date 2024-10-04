Rajinikanth Recovers, Returns Home Following Hospitalisation for Aortic Swelling

Chennai: The beloved veteran actor Rajinikanth was discharged from a private hospital here on the night of October 3. The iconic star had been admitted after experiencing health concerns, which had understandably worried his fans.

According to a bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel, known as the aorta, which was treated using a non-surgical, transcatheter method. Dr. Sai Satish, the senior interventional cardiologist, successfully placed a stent in the aorta, effectively sealing off the swelling. The hospital's update reassured his well-wishers, stating, "We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days (sic)."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya, visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her father's speedy recovery, reflecting the family's deep-rooted faith during challenging times.

While health concerns have been addressed, the excitement surrounding Rajinikanth's professional life remains high. He is set to star in the eagerly awaited film Coolie. Although specific details about the film are still under wraps, a monochrome teaser has already created a buzz among fans, showcasing the actor in an action-packed role. In the teaser, Rajinikanth confronts his adversaries using a belt made of gold watches, a scene that has captivated audiences and heightened their anticipation for the movie.

Coolie promises to be a significant collaboration between Rajinikanth and the talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. There are also rumors of Sivakarthikeyan playing a pivotal role, and the music is expected to be composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander. However, the release date for the film has yet to be announced.

In addition to Coolie, Rajinikanth is set to appear in Vettaiyan, where he will share the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. As Rajinikanth continues to navigate his recovery and engage with exciting projects, fans eagerly await his return to the silver screen.