Rajinikanth Hails Kalki 2898 AD as Epic, Says 'Eagerly Awaiting' Sequel; Here's How Nag Ashwin Reacts

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has been receiving applause not just from the audience, but also from industry stalwarts since its release on June 27. From SS Rajamouli and KGF star Yash to Abhishek Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Adivi Sesh, and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, everyone has been praising the film. Now, even Superstar Rajinikath has lauded it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he described the film as an epic, stating it has elevated Indian Cinema to new heights and he eagerly anticipates the sequel.

Rajinikath tweeted, "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless.”

Responding to him, Nag Ashwin said, "Sir... speechless ....blessed....from our whole team 🙏 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Kalki has not only set the Indian box office on fire but also made waves globally. Within just 2 days of its release in India, it has grossed over Rs 149 crore and is expected to surpass the Rs 200 crore mark today. In North America, it has crossed the $7 million mark (approximately Rs 59 crore) and is projected to add another $3 to $4 million in the next two days.

Apart from its lead cast, the film boasts special appearances by SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan, adding to its stellar lineup.