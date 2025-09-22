ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth Fan In Madurai Builds Unique Navaratri Golu Featuring Superstar's 233 Film Characters

The walls of the temple are adorned with nearly 5,500 photographs of Rajinikanth. Karthik had unveiled this temple setup on August 12, marking Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema. It was widely celebrated by fans.

Last year, during Navaratri, he gained attention by setting up a Golu using characters played by Rajinikanth in his films. This year too, for the second time, he has designed another grand display, crafting thermocol dolls of Rajinikanth's film characters.

The fan, Karthik, is a native of Thirumangalam in the Madurai district. A die-hard fan of Rajinikanth, he is commonly known as a "Rajini veriyan" (Rajini fanatic). In his home, he has even constructed a shrine called "Sri Rajini Temple," where he worships the actor.

Madurai: To celebrate the Navaratri festival, a devoted Rajinikanth fan from Tamil Nadu's Madurai has made a Golu (festive display of dolls and figurines) containing 233 characters essayed by the superstar, made of thermocol.

Now, for this year's Navaratri, Karthik has created dolls of 233 different characters portrayed by Rajinikanth and arranged them in his Rajini Temple as part of the Golu. The display has drawn the admiration of the local community.

Speaking about it, Karthik said, "This is the second consecutive year we have set up this Golu. Using thermocol, we designed Rajinikanth's various film characters and arranged them across five steps. The highlight is that we have displayed the Padayappa statue, gifted to us personally by Rajinikanth, when we met him in person. Since we worship him like a god, we have also created versions of him as Lord Shiva and Lord Krishna. Alongside the dolls, we have highlighted the good messages conveyed through his films. Altogether, 233 dolls are part of this display. As it is Navaratri, every day we prepare special offerings and perform prayers. Many people are visiting daily to enjoy our Golu."

Karthik's daughter Anusha said, "The room where the Rajini temple is built has about 5,500 Rajini photos pasted all over. For this Golu, we have specially crafted the character from the film Johnny using clay."

Karthik's wife Rohini added, "For Navaratri, daily rituals and special prayers are performed for the Rajini statue, and everyone who visits is given prasadam. In addition, each visitor is being gifted a 2026 diary."

Traditionally, Navaratri Golu displays were arranged with idols of gods and goddesses. In recent years, families have experimented with themes like the ocean, snow islands, or the world of Avatar.

However, this special Golu featuring only Rajinikanth's movie characters is distinct from others and has attracted the interest of most visitors.