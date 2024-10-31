Rajinikanth Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Vijay For 'Very Successful' Political Conference

Hyderabad: Tamil megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to actor-politician Vijay for the latter's "very successful" maiden political conference held recently.

The conference, organised by Vijay's political outfit, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), took place on October 27 in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district and marked a significant milestone in Vijay's political journey.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth, who had just finished greeting his fans on the occasion of Diwali, expressed his admiration for Vijay's efforts. "He has held the conference very successfully. My greetings to him," Rajinikanth said, acknowledging the hard work and dedication that went into making the event a success.

Despite his praise for the conference, the Jailer actor refrained from commenting on any specific remarks made by Vijay during the event. This diplomatic stance is characteristic of Rajinikanth, who has always maintained a respectful distance from direct political commentary, even as he continues to be a significant figure in Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape.

The conference itself was a grand affair, drawing a large crowd of supporters and marking Vijay's official entry into the political arena. The Tamil actor discussed concerns with both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting K Kamaraj and Dr B R Ambedkar as the guiding figures for his party. He also made it clear that he won't adhere to Periyar's atheistic views.