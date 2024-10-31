ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Vijay For 'Very Successful' Political Conference

Rajinikanth congratulates Vijay on his successful political conference, praising his efforts while maintaining a diplomatic stance on Vijay's remarks and political views.

Rajinikanth Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Vijay For 'Very Successful' Political Conference
Rajinikanth Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Vijay For 'Very Successful' Political Conference (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Tamil megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to actor-politician Vijay for the latter's "very successful" maiden political conference held recently.

The conference, organised by Vijay's political outfit, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), took place on October 27 in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district and marked a significant milestone in Vijay's political journey.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth, who had just finished greeting his fans on the occasion of Diwali, expressed his admiration for Vijay's efforts. "He has held the conference very successfully. My greetings to him," Rajinikanth said, acknowledging the hard work and dedication that went into making the event a success.

Despite his praise for the conference, the Jailer actor refrained from commenting on any specific remarks made by Vijay during the event. This diplomatic stance is characteristic of Rajinikanth, who has always maintained a respectful distance from direct political commentary, even as he continues to be a significant figure in Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape.

The conference itself was a grand affair, drawing a large crowd of supporters and marking Vijay's official entry into the political arena. The Tamil actor discussed concerns with both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting K Kamaraj and Dr B R Ambedkar as the guiding figures for his party. He also made it clear that he won't adhere to Periyar's atheistic views.

READ MORE

  1. 'Copy', 'Old Wine in New Bottle': DMK, AIADMK Attack Actor Vijay TVK Party's Ideology
  2. 'Your Safety My Utmost Priority': Vijay's Message to Fans Ahead of TVK's First State-level Conference
  3. Vettaiyan OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's Where And When You Can Stream Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

Hyderabad: Tamil megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to actor-politician Vijay for the latter's "very successful" maiden political conference held recently.

The conference, organised by Vijay's political outfit, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), took place on October 27 in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district and marked a significant milestone in Vijay's political journey.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence in Chennai, Rajinikanth, who had just finished greeting his fans on the occasion of Diwali, expressed his admiration for Vijay's efforts. "He has held the conference very successfully. My greetings to him," Rajinikanth said, acknowledging the hard work and dedication that went into making the event a success.

Despite his praise for the conference, the Jailer actor refrained from commenting on any specific remarks made by Vijay during the event. This diplomatic stance is characteristic of Rajinikanth, who has always maintained a respectful distance from direct political commentary, even as he continues to be a significant figure in Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape.

The conference itself was a grand affair, drawing a large crowd of supporters and marking Vijay's official entry into the political arena. The Tamil actor discussed concerns with both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting K Kamaraj and Dr B R Ambedkar as the guiding figures for his party. He also made it clear that he won't adhere to Periyar's atheistic views.

READ MORE

  1. 'Copy', 'Old Wine in New Bottle': DMK, AIADMK Attack Actor Vijay TVK Party's Ideology
  2. 'Your Safety My Utmost Priority': Vijay's Message to Fans Ahead of TVK's First State-level Conference
  3. Vettaiyan OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's Where And When You Can Stream Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAY FIRST POLITICAL CONFERENCERAJINIKANTHVIJAYRAJINIKANTH CONGRATULATES VIJAYRAJINIKANTH GREETS VIJAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.