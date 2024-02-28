Rajinikanth Waves at Fans in Cop Uniform as He Shoots for Vettaiyan

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaivar, recently flew to Hyderabad from Chennai to resume filming on his flick Vettaiyan. Vettaiyan is one of this year's most anticipated films, starring Fahadh Faasil part from him. A video of Rajinikanth from the film's sets has gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth can be seen arriving in his car on the sets of his film Vettaiyan in a viral video. Fans were overjoyed to meet Thalaivar and began screaming with delight. What was even more amusing was that Rajinikanth was seen wearing a police uniform, which is said to be his look in the said film.

Fans went gaga over Rajinikanth waving at them in his police outfit. For those unfamiliar, Vettaiyan follows the life of a retired police officer who struggles against the establishment. As a result, it is confirmed that Rajinikanth will portray the role of a retired cop. Several images and videos from Vettaiyan's sets have been shared on the internet.

Latest photographs from the set have gone viral, adding to the buzz around the film. Rajinikanth can be seen in the shot preparing for one of the film's scenes. The actor was spotted wearing a green striped shirt, cream trousers, brown shoes and his signature glasses.

Recently, makers shared a promotional video of the film. It began with Rajinikanth in the frame reading a book with a photograph of Subhas Chandra Bose. In another shot from the film, he was seen holding a wooden stick, or lathi, sparking suspicion that he may play an old man in Vettaiyan. However, the curiosity surrounding his character persists.

Previously, while discussing about his new film, he stated, "Vettaiyan movie shoots got over around 80 percent, and 20 percent of the work is in progress." The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the later half of 2024. After Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja, Rajinikanth will work with Kanagaraj on Thalaivar 171.