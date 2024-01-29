Loading...

Rajinikanth Defends Daughter Aishwarya's 'Sanghi' Comment, Clarifies She Meant No Disrespect

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Superstar Rajinikanth (Source: ETV Bharat)

Defending his daughter over her 'Sanghi' comment, actor Rajnikanth said that her daughter never said that the term was a bad word.

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday came forward to address the recent controversy surrounding his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's statement defending her against being labelled as a 'Sanghi.' Aishwarya made a statement during the audio launch of her upcoming film Lal Salaam.

Speaking to reporters outside the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth clarified that his daughter did not intend to use the term 'Sanghi' in a negative manner. He stated, "My daughter (Aishwarya Rajinikanth) never said that Sanghi [the term] was a bad word. She only questioned why her father was being branded that way when he is into spirituality."

Aishwarya had, at the film's audio launch on January 26, asserted, "I’d like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn’t have done a film like Lal Salaam."

She also addressed the social media criticism her father has been facing, saying, "Recently, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn’t know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi, and they said that people, who support a particular political party, are called Sanghis."

Rajinikanth's response aims at clarifying that his daughter's comments were meant to challenge the unwarranted labelling he has been subjected to and not to portray 'Sanghi' in a negative light. The actor emphasised that he is focused on spirituality and not affiliated with any specific political party.

