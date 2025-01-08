Rajinikanth's Coolie To Clash With Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 At Box Office This Independence Day?

Hyderabad: The Independence Day weekend in 2025 is shaping up to be an explosive one for Indian cinema, with two massive films potentially clashing at the box office. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's highly anticipated Yash Raj Films (YRF) action-thriller War 2 is slated for release on August 14, 2025. And now, reports suggest that Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, might also hit theatres during the same weekend.

Coolie, a big-budget action drama, is currently nearing completion, with 70% of the shoot already wrapped up. The remaining shoot is scheduled between January 13 and January 28. While the film was initially announced for a summer 2025 release, recent Tamil media reports indicate it has been rescheduled for an August release to coincide with the Independence Day holiday. If the reports hold true, Coolie will lock horns with War 2, creating one of the biggest box office clashes in recent years.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the second instalment in YRF's spy universe, featuring Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as the suave spy and Jr NTR as a potential antagonist. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Coolie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir, alongside Rajinikanth. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also makes a special cameo, reuniting with Rajinikanth after nearly three decades.

Both films, with their star-studded lineups and high-octane action, promise to be massive crowd-pullers in multiple languages. However, the potential clash could split audiences and dent the overall box-office performance of both projects.