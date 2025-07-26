Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Collects Over $291K In North America Ahead Of August 14 Release

Hyderabad: The countdown has officially begun for one of India's most eagerly awaited films this year - Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Scheduled for a worldwide release on August 14, Coolie coincides perfectly with the Independence Day holiday, which falls on August 15.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the biggest productions in Tamil cinema this year, combining a massive budget, a star-studded cast, and a bold international release strategy. The film will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Overseas Pre-Sales Begin On A Strong Note

With less than three weeks to go for its theatrical release, Coolie has already begun making waves overseas. Advance bookings opened in North America on July 22, and the initial response has been remarkable.

According to box office tracking portal Venky Box Office, the Rajinikanth-starrer has already sold 10,609 tickets for 438 premiere shows across the United States and Canada. The total collection from pre-sales has already crossed $291,323.

The film's North American release is being handled by Prathyangira Cinemas, while Hamsini Entertainment is overseeing the broader overseas distribution. Given the impressive early sales figures, trade experts believe Coolie could set new records for an Indian film in the North American market if the current momentum continues.

Trailer Set To Launch On August 2

While the makers have so far refrained from releasing a teaser, director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently confirmed that the official trailer will drop on August 2. In a recent interview with a newswire, he said, "There will be no teaser for the movie, as the trailer will be enough to take the hype to the next level." Lokesh also stated that he has "crafted something special" for Rajinikanth.

Coolie Cast

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and a cameo by Aamir Khan. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has scored the soundtrack, and the songs released so far have already created a buzz online.

Is Coolie Part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

Ever since the project was announced, speculation has been rife about whether Coolie is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes previous blockbusters like Kaithi and Vikram. The rumours intensified recently when reports surfaced that Kamal Haasan would be giving a voiceover in the film.

However, Lokesh Kanagaraj has once again set the record straight. "I did not want to bring Kamal sir into Coolie, nor would I bring Rajini sir into Vikram," he told a newswire. "Coolie is a one-of-a-kind film written specifically for Rajini sir," he added.

Despite the denial, the thematic similarities between Coolie and the LCU, such as smuggling, gang lords, and intense action drama, continue to fuel fan theories online.