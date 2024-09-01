ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth Celebrates 'Lovely Brother' Nandamuri Balakrishna's 50 Years in Film Industry with Heartfelt Post; Tags Him Action King

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth has extended his warm congratulations to Nandamuri Balakrishna as the latter celebrates 50 years in the Indian film industry. In a heartfelt message shared on his X handle, Rajinikanth, who refers to Balakrishna as his "brother," lauded his contributions and enduring success. A grand celebration is scheduled for today in Hyderabad to commemorate Balakrishna's five-decade-long career. The event will be a star-studded affair, with notable figures such as Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Ram Charan expected to attend.

"Action King! Collection King! Dialogue Delivery King! My lovely brother Balayya has completed 50yrs in the cinema industry and still going strong. A great achievement! My hearty congratulations to him and I wish him peace of mind, good health and happiness all his life. God Bless.." Rajinikanth wrote, celebrating Balakrishna's remarkable journey that began with the film Tatamma Kala in 1974.

Rajinikanth and Balakrishna share a close friendship, with the former having previously praised Balakrishna's unique on-screen presence. During a tribute event for Balakrishna's father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), Rajinikanth remarked that Balakrishna's expressions and performances surpass those of even himself and other Bollywood stars, namely Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He further added that Balakrishna embodies the spirit of his late father, NTR, in his roles.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film, marking Rajinikanth's 170th project, is slated for release on October 10. The movie features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Meanwhile, Balakrishna is set to star in the upcoming film NBK 109, directed by Bobby Kolli and co-starring Pragya Jaiswal and Bobby Deol.