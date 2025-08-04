Rajinikanth Calls Coolie His 'Diamond Jubilee' Film, Praises Cast And Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth has expressed his excitement about his upcoming pan-India action film Coolie, calling it not just another release but a milestone in his career. Speaking at the film's pre-release event, the actor shared insights into the making of the film, working with the cast, and collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"Greetings to the Telugu film audience. I am 50 years old in the industry. I am happy that my film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is coming out on August 14 this year. Coolie is my diamond jubilee picture," Rajinikanth said.

Praising the director's cinematic vision, he said, "Rajamouli is like this in Telugu, and Lokesh Kanagaraj is like that in Tamil. All his films are super hits.

The actor also spoke enthusiastically about the star-studded ensemble cast. "Another great thing is that many stars have acted in it. I am doing it with Sathyaraj after many years. Now, along with Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Soubin, Aamir Khan has a special appearance. He is acting for the first time in South films.'

One of the biggest casting surprises in Coolie is Nagarjuna, who plays the antagonist Simon. Rajinikanth revealed how impressed he was with the choice. "Especially, Nagarjuna is playing the villain in it. After hearing the subject of Coolie, I got interested in playing the role of Simon. I was waiting for who would play that role because it will be very stylish."

Recounting the casting process, Rajinikanth shared, "We searched for years. We sat with an actor for this role six times. Lokesh told me that he would convince him somehow. I asked, 'Who is he?' I was shocked when he mentioned Nagarjuna's name. Later, I felt happy to know that he had accepted."

He praised Nagarjuna's integrity and passion for cinema, saying, "Nagarjuna is not a person who does films for money. He doesn't need that. Should he always be a good guy? He must have accepted the role of Simon, thinking that."

Reflecting on their past work together, Rajinikanth said, "We both did a film 33 years ago. He is the same as he was then. He still looks young. I have lost my hair," he laughed.

Rajinikanth concluded by lauding Nagarjuna's performance. "Watching his performance as Simon, I was surprised. It's like Baasha-Anthony... now it's Coolie-Simon. My Nagarjuna as Simon was amazing. Anirudh Ravichander gave excellent music. I want you all to support the film to do well."

Coolie is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 14, coinciding perfectly with the Independence Day holiday, which falls on August 15. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.