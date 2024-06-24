Rajinikanth and Salman Khan to Team up for Atlee's Next? Fans Can't Keep Calm Anticipating On-screen Fireworks

Hyderabad: Salman Khan fans cannot keep calm as reports of deadly combination on the silver screen takes over social media. A couple of days ago, there was a buzz about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan joining hands with Jawan director Atlee for an actioner. Now, taking it a top-notch higher, speculations are ripe of Atlee signing Rajinikanth alongside the Dabangg actor.

As per a report in an entertainment portal, insiders close to Atlee have revealed that the Jawan director intends to make the biggest film in Indian cinema. According to the report, Atlee is preparing to bring together two superstars: Salman Khan and Rajinikanth. According to a source close to the portal, Atlee, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan would meet again next time.

According to reports, the film would be produced by the renowned Sun Pictures, who have a close relationship with Rajinikanth. It is also reported that the filmmaker has been in contact with the Wanted star for the past two years. The report's sources also stated that they are confident in their ability to bring both actors on board.

According to the article, the film's title is yet to be decided, and the producers hope to have it ready by the end of 2024. If the reports hold any truth, the Dabangg star should wrap up Sikandar, helmed by A R Murugadoss and starring Rashmika Mandanna first to start filming the Atlee directorial. Talking about Rajinikanth, the Robot actor is currently working on Coolie.

Despite no official update on the film, Salman Khan fans flood social media with artwork. Khan's fans cannot wait for the massive collaboration of two of the biggest superstars from their respective industries.