Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanakaraj's Coolie Goes on Floors

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

The highly anticipated action-packed film, Coolie, starring the legendary actor Rajinikanth, has finally gone on floors. The announcement was made on Friday by production house Sun Pictures on social media.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanakaraj's Coolie Goes on Floors (Photo: X/Sun Pictures)

Hyderabad: The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's highly anticipated action-packed movie Coolie, featuring megastar Rajinikanth in the lead role, have officially announced that the film has gone on floors. Production house Sun Pictures took to its social media handle on Friday to make the announcement.

Taking to X, the production house shared a poster of the upcoming film, featuring Rajinikanth and wrote, "Superstar-Loki Sambhavam begins! #Coolie shooting starts today." This update comes after Lokesh Kanagaraj's recent post, where he shared a photo of himself with Rajinikanth during the look test for the film, hinting that the shooting would start in July.

Just a few days ago, on July 3, Lokesh took to X to welcome cinematographer Girish Gangadharan to the Coolie team, sharing a picture of the duo. In this update, the filmmaker also revealed that he would soon announce the film's cast. Notably, Girish and Lokesh have previously collaborated on Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

Coolie marks a significant milestone in Rajinikanth's career, as it is his first film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his work in Leo and Master. Initially referred to as Thalaivar 171, Coolie was officially announced in September 2023.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie's music composer is Anirudh Ravichander and the stunt will be handled by director duo Anbariv. While actor Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to play a pivotal role, Shruti Haasan and Fahadh Faasil are also said to be part of the cast. However, the remaining cast members are yet to be revealed. With production now underway, fans can eagerly anticipate further updates on this highly anticipated film.

