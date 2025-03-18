Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj Wrap Up Coolie; Fans Await Release Date Announcement

Hyderabad: The shooting of Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Coolie has officially come to an end. The action-thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film's production company shared the news of the shoot's completion via a post on their social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), calling it a 'super wrap' for the film.

The post featured glimpses of behind-the-scenes action from the set, featuring not only Rajinikanth but also his co-stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, and the director. The announcement of wrap has only heightened the anticipation for the film set to be released later in the year. Although Sun Pictures has not confirmed any release date as of now, reports suggest the film was planned to hit theatres on August 14. Other reports in the media speculate that the movie could be out around festival dates like Onam or Diwali, banking on the holiday season.

The film includes an impressive ensemble cast of actors such as Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has also been roped in for a special cameo with his role being pivotal to the narrative. The technical crew consists of cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Coolie brings together Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth together for the first time, fuelling massive buzz. Apart from this, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan.