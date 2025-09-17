ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan To Reunite Onscreen After 46 Years? Superstar Confirms Talks

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday confirmed that he is in discussions for a much-anticipated project that will reunite him with fellow actor Kamal Haasan, marking their first collaboration in nearly four decades.

The actor revealed the news while addressing the media at Chennai airport. The proposed film is expected to be jointly produced by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. However, the director and the script are yet to be finalised.

Rajinikanth told reporters, "We are going to do a film with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The director has not yet been decided. Kamal and I want to do a film together. If we get a story and role, we will act."

If the project goes through, it will be the first time the two icons of Tamil cinema share screen space since 1979's Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum. The duo had earlier appeared together in cult classics such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Aval Appadithan (1978), and Ninaithale Inikkum (1979). Their potential reunion has caused huge excitement among fans who have been expecting to see them reunite for a long time.