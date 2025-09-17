Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan To Reunite Onscreen After 46 Years? Superstar Confirms Talks
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday confirmed that he is in discussions for a much-anticipated project that will reunite him with fellow actor Kamal Haasan, marking their first collaboration in nearly four decades.
The actor revealed the news while addressing the media at Chennai airport. The proposed film is expected to be jointly produced by Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. However, the director and the script are yet to be finalised.
Rajinikanth told reporters, "We are going to do a film with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies. The director has not yet been decided. Kamal and I want to do a film together. If we get a story and role, we will act."
If the project goes through, it will be the first time the two icons of Tamil cinema share screen space since 1979's Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum. The duo had earlier appeared together in cult classics such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Aval Appadithan (1978), and Ninaithale Inikkum (1979). Their potential reunion has caused huge excitement among fans who have been expecting to see them reunite for a long time.
There was a buzz surrounding the project earlier this month at the SIIMA Awards, when Kamal Haasan gave a hint about the project while accepting an award. He told the audience, "We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together."
Kamal also dismissed the long-held notion of competition between the two actors, saying, "It is you all who thought/created the competition. We don't have any competition between us. It's important that we get the chance to do this. He is like that, so am I. It might be a surprise, business-wise, but we feel at least now it's happening. We always wanted to produce each other's films."
Currently, Rajinikanth is gearing up for Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 film Jailer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He was most recently seen in Coolie, which was released in August. Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, last appeared in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which hit theatres in June and is now streaming on Netflix.
With both stars expressing their desire to collaborate, Tamil cinema fans may finally witness the historic reunion of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on the big screen after 46 years.
