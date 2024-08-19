ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajinikanth's First Look from Vettaiyan Out; Film to Clash with Suriya's Kanguva, Alia Bhatt's Jigra This Dussehra

Hyderabad: In a much-anticipated cinematic showdown, Lyca Productions has confirmed that Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, will release on October 10, 2024. The release date places the Rajinikanth starrer in direct competition with Suriya's action fantasy Kanguva and the Bollywood film Jigra featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. All three films will hit the theaters ahead of the Dussehra festival.

Lyca Productions revealed the release date through a new poster on their official X handle. The poster features Rajinikanth in his iconic police uniform, complete with dark sunglasses, along with the tagline “Target locked” and a message confirming the global release of Vettaiyan in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film marks Rajinikanth’s 170th venture, making it a significant milestone in his filmy career.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan features a star-studded ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his successful collaborations in Tamil cinema. Vettaiyan will see Rajinikanth reunite with Amitabh Bachchan 33 years after their collaboration on the Bollywood hit Hum.

Reports suggest that Rajinikanth will portray a retired police officer, with the title Vettaiyan—meaning 'Hunter'—implying a thrilling narrative. The film has been shot across various Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai. In addition to the Tamil showdown with Kanguva's release, the pan-India market will also see competition from Vasan Bala's Jigra, which will release on October 11, 2024, under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.