Rajinikanth Admitted To Hospital In Chennai; Condition Stable, Say Sources

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai late Monday night. While there has been no official statement from either the hospital or Rajinikanth's team, unconfirmed reports indicate that he is scheduled for an elective procedure on Tuesday. Hospital sources have confirmed that the 73-year-old superstar’s condition is stable.

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Rajinikanth, who reportedly experienced stomach pain and was taken in for further evaluation. Despite his health scare, the actor has recently been active, traveling for the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film, Coolie. Earlier that day, he met with veteran filmmakers SP Muthuraman and AVM Saravanan, and photos from the gathering quickly went viral.

Fans are eagerly awaiting official updates on Rajinikanth's health and the specifics of the procedure he will undergo. This is not the first time the superstar has faced health challenges; a similar incident in late 2020 led him to step back from a planned political career shortly after announcing his party.