Rajinikanth Admitted To Hospital In Chennai; Condition Stable, Say Sources

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

While officials from the hospital and Rajinikanth's team remain tight-lipped, sources suggest the 73-year-old superstar is slated for a scheduled procedure today. Although an official statement is awaited, hospital insiders have assured that Rajinikanth's condition is stable.

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai late Monday night. While there has been no official statement from either the hospital or Rajinikanth's team, unconfirmed reports indicate that he is scheduled for an elective procedure on Tuesday. Hospital sources have confirmed that the 73-year-old superstar’s condition is stable.

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Rajinikanth, who reportedly experienced stomach pain and was taken in for further evaluation. Despite his health scare, the actor has recently been active, traveling for the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film, Coolie. Earlier that day, he met with veteran filmmakers SP Muthuraman and AVM Saravanan, and photos from the gathering quickly went viral.

Fans are eagerly awaiting official updates on Rajinikanth's health and the specifics of the procedure he will undergo. This is not the first time the superstar has faced health challenges; a similar incident in late 2020 led him to step back from a planned political career shortly after announcing his party.

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s latest film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to release on October 10. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by SR Kathir.

While the makers announced the trailer release date for Vettaiyan on Monday, it remains to be seen if the launch will proceed as scheduled on October 2, or if it will be delayed due to Rajinikanth's health situation.

