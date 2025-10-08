ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajesh Touchriver On Dahini - The Witch: 'What You Saw On Screen Is Only A Fraction Of The Real Brutality'

Rajesh Touchriver's Dahini - The Witch to be screened at Indian Film Festival of Sydney ( Photo: Special arrangement )

Published : October 8, 2025

Hyderabad: National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver's Dahini - The Witch is headed to the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. Earlier, the film did rounds of the festival circuit, including screenings in Sweden and Spain. Released in 2022, Dahini won Best International Feature Film at the Pacific Beach International Festival (USA) and the Titan International Film Festival (Australia) in 2023. The movie, which is based on real-life incidents, explores how power struggles and superstition contribute to violence against women. The film portrays the horrors of witch-hunting, a practice that still exists in several parts of the country. It goes beyond superstition. The film highlights how, under the guise of faith and religion, personal vendettas, vested interests, property disputes, and bruised egos continue to fuel such violence, especially against single, widowed or divorced women. Dahini features Tannishtha Chatterjee, J.D. Chakravarthy, Badrul Islam, and Sruthy Jayan in key roles. In conversation with ETV Bharat, Rajesh Touchriver talks about showing the brutality of witch-hunting, his draw towards social subjects, and recalls the challenges of filming in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, where witch-hunting is still reported. “When people say Dahini is brutal, I tell them what I’ve shown is less than ten per cent of what actually happens,” Rajesh says. “The little that’s shown is meant to drive home the fact that human beings are capable of inflicting unimaginable violence on others based on illogical, inherited beliefs. And behind this, there are always those who exploit such situations... sometimes for land, sometimes out of revenge or bruised ego.”