Rajesh Touchriver On Dahini - The Witch: 'What You Saw On Screen Is Only A Fraction Of The Real Brutality'
Rajesh Touchriver recalls the challenges of filming Dahini - The Witch, where the practice still exists.
By Minal Rudra
Published : October 8, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver's Dahini - The Witch is headed to the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. Earlier, the film did rounds of the festival circuit, including screenings in Sweden and Spain. Released in 2022, Dahini won Best International Feature Film at the Pacific Beach International Festival (USA) and the Titan International Film Festival (Australia) in 2023.
The movie, which is based on real-life incidents, explores how power struggles and superstition contribute to violence against women. The film portrays the horrors of witch-hunting, a practice that still exists in several parts of the country. It goes beyond superstition. The film highlights how, under the guise of faith and religion, personal vendettas, vested interests, property disputes, and bruised egos continue to fuel such violence, especially against single, widowed or divorced women. Dahini features Tannishtha Chatterjee, J.D. Chakravarthy, Badrul Islam, and Sruthy Jayan in key roles.
In conversation with ETV Bharat, Rajesh Touchriver talks about showing the brutality of witch-hunting, his draw towards social subjects, and recalls the challenges of filming in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, where witch-hunting is still reported.
“When people say Dahini is brutal, I tell them what I’ve shown is less than ten per cent of what actually happens,” Rajesh says. “The little that’s shown is meant to drive home the fact that human beings are capable of inflicting unimaginable violence on others based on illogical, inherited beliefs. And behind this, there are always those who exploit such situations... sometimes for land, sometimes out of revenge or bruised ego.”
From his debut in In the Name of Buddha to his National Award-winning Naa Bangaaru Talli, Touchriver picks up stories that shake audiences out of complacency. For him, cinema has always been a medium to confront social reality rather than escape it.
“By nature, society would like to play ostrich and never acknowledge the real problems around us. People love to remain in a make-believe world. Most of popular cinema caters to that fantasy of the masses. I am personally deeply churned by many social realities."
His inspiration for Dahini came years ago, when he overheard a police officer in Odisha talking about a witch-hunting case. “That one call haunted me. But I could make the film only after the pandemic. It takes more than being disturbed by an issue... you also need a producer willing to take the risk. Sometimes that takes years,” he explains. Dahini is produced by Padma Shri awardee Sunitha Krishnan and Pradeep Narayanan.
Shooting the film in Mayurbhanj came with its own challenges. The crew worked in villages where witch-hunting had actually taken place, and over 400 local villagers became part of the supporting cast. “We conducted workshops to help them understand the futility of such practices. Many of them were convinced and decided to participate in the film. Their involvement gave us a sense of safety,” Rajesh recalls.
Still, not everyone welcomed the project. “There were people who opposed us and tried to disrupt the shoot. But those 400 villagers stood by us. Apart from believing in the message, they also got temporary employment as junior artistes, which helped,” he adds.
As Dahini screens in Sydney, Rajesh and his team won’t be able to attend the festival in person. “The screening is on October 9. Unfortunately, I can’t be there, but our lead actor, Tannishtha Chatterjee, will represent all of us. She’s also there with her debut film as a director, and we’re very proud of her,” he says.
