'Every Scene Is A Challenge': Rajesh Shukla Spills On Dubbing For Sung Jinwoo In Solo Leveling - Exclusive

Once a niche interest, anime is now a pop-culture phenomenon in India, propelled by the boom in streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll. Action-packed, with plenty of character development and universal themes of life, shows such as Solo Leveling have connected with fans on deeply emotional levels. Central to that emotional connection is the power of voice actors like Rajesh Shukla, who lend their voices to characters in different formats, from anime, cartoons to live-action films.

As anime continues to surge in India, one voice fans have connected with instantly is that of Rajesh Shukla, the Hindi voice of Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling. A voice-acting veteran, Shukla has been nominated for an Anime Award this year. Shukla's career began with a childhood fascination for cartoons and storytelling. "I have always loved the art of storytelling," he recalls. "I was fascinated with how voice can bring characters to life, the art of creating different personalities with just your voice."

Mimicking cartoon voices as a child turned into a full-blown passion and, eventually, a profession that would lead him to becoming the voice of iconic anime characters. His role as Sung Jinwoo came when Prime Focus Technologies reached out to him for an audition. "They believed my voice could fit the character," he says. The rest, as they say, is history.

In this exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Rajesh Shukla shares his thoughts on the craft of voice acting, his connection with Jinwoo, the challenges of the job, and what keeps him inspired:

Q: Did you find any similarities between yourself and JinwooSung?

Yes, definitely. I do see some similarities between Sung Jinwoo and me. Like Jinwoo, I undergo constant learning and improvement. Just like Jinwoo, I'm very close to my mom. I want to make her proud someday.

Jinwoo starts relatively weak but pushes forward, gaining strength and confidence with every challenge. Similarly, I, too, started with almost no experience in voicing, lending my voice to some of the best shows like SOLO LEVELING. Both of us grow through experience, though Jinwoo's growth is more dramatic and intense!

Q: Which was the most challenging scene to voice in Solo Leveling?

Every scene is challenging in Solo Leveling, especially the fight scenes. After so much high-pitched yelling, sometimes my throat hurts so much that I need to rest for the next few days. It causes a raspy voice or even hoarseness.

Q: What was your favourite line or moment while voicing Jinwoo?

There are many lines and moments, but my favourite comes when Jinwoo rescues his mother from her long, sleep-like state. It's an emotional moment that shows his growth as a character and his deep love for his family. Jinwoo had been working relentlessly to become stronger, and this moment highlights the stakes of his journey. He's not just fighting for his survival anymore but also to protect those he cares about, especially his mother.

Q: What are the biggest challenges of being a voice-over artist?

Being a voice-over artist comes with its own set of challenges. Prolonged use of the voice often leads to vocal fatigue, strain, and injury. Clients often expect a consistent tone, pace, and delivery across multiple sessions or projects. This can be tough, especially when working on long-term projects. Adapting to different roles is a challenge. Voice-over projects often come with tight deadlines. The pressure to deliver high-quality performances frequently leads to stress, especially for artists who juggle multiple projects at once.

Q: How do you prepare yourself before recording a session?

Firstly, I understand the subject of the recording. I speak with my dubbing director to learn the character's background, the story, and his objectives. I understand his expectations of me for the role so that I can adjust myself accordingly. Then, I focus so that I can deliver what the director expects from me and the voice tone needed for the character. I always try to communicate with my director if the takes are going well with the character I’m giving my voice to.

Q: What kind of vocal training or exercises do you follow to maintain your voice?

I do breathing exercises, rest my voice properly, read aloud for at least one hour a day before I sleep, and avoid anything cold.

Q: What are the differences between dubbing for anime and other forms of media like movies or cartoons?

Dubbing anime often requires a deeper understanding of Japanese culture. Dubbing for live-action movies or cartoons is usually less culturally specific and more focused on the natural flow of dialogue. Anime often features exaggerated, highly emotional performances. Dubbing for movies usually involves a more realistic performance, especially in live-action films. Cartoons can vary, but the voice acting tends to be less exaggerated than anime.

Q: What do you think makes an anime voice-over performance truly stand out?

A voice actor who can tap into the character's emotional core brings authenticity to the role. The voice should reflect those emotions naturally, making the audience feel those moments. Someone who doesn’t just read lines but embodies the character. Who understands the character's motivations, background, and growth throughout the story. I think these are the points that make a voice actor's performance stand out.

While remaining tight-lipped about future projects, Shukla hints at exciting things on the horizon. For fans, his message is clear and uplifting: "Keep embracing the journey of growth, strength, and perseverance, just like Jinwoo. His story isn't just about becoming powerful; it's about overcoming struggles, pushing past limits, and finding your true potential. Your own story can be just as legendary."