Raja Shivaji: Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt Join Riteish Deshmukh In His Dream Project

Hyderabad: Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious directorial venture, Raja Shivaji is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2026. With Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree among the cast, it will be a grand cinematic experience that pays tribute to the legendary Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raja Shivaji is releasing in six languages – Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, which means that the film will be entertaining people across India and also beyond. The movie is produced by Jio Studios. Riteish Deshmukh, who dons the director's hat for this project, expressed his deep emotional connection to the story. In a press statement, he said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure, he is an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. To be able to tell a part of his extraordinary story is both an honour and a great responsibility."

Deshmukh also acknowledged the importance of the release date, Maharashtra Day, stating that it adds special meaning to the film's release. The movie is currently being shot in Mumbai and Wai, Maharashtra. Backing the vision of the film is Jio Studios' President, Jyoti Deshpande. She said, "Raja Shivaji is more than just a film, it is a celebration of Swarajya. Riteish and Genelia have brought this story to life with passion and purpose."

"Music for the film is composed by the renowned duo Ajay-Atul, while legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan is capturing the visual grandeur. We will create a unique experience in honour of the spirit of and legacy of Shivaji Maharaj. Genelia Deshmukh also expressed her excitement. "This film has been a labour of love," she said, adding, "It's personally a heartfelt tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."