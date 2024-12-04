Raj Kapoor's Centenary: Kareena, Alia Celebrate Showman's Legacy with His 10 Best Films

Hyderabad: To mark the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of Indian cinema's most iconic filmmakers, a grand retrospective celebrating his unparalleled legacy is set to take place from December 13 to December 15, 2024. Titled Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman, the event will showcase 10 of his most beloved films across 40 cities in India. This cinematic tribute will include screenings of classics like Aag, Awaara, Shree 420, Sangam, and Bobby, along with other masterpieces such as Barsaat, Jagte Raho, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Kareena Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, expressed her pride in celebrating the centenary of the legendary filmmaker, calling him "India's Greatest Showman." She shared her excitement on social media, writing: "His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather. Join us from Dec 13-15, 2024, on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films." Alia Bhatt added to the sentiment by sharing Kareena's post on her Instagram story, accompanied by three shining star emojis.

Raj Kapoor, a legendary actor, director, and producer, created films that not only captured the essence of Indian culture but also resonated globally, especially in the former Soviet Union. His distinctive approach to storytelling and his deep understanding of the common man's struggles and triumphs have earned him a place among the greatest filmmakers in the world.

Raj Kapoor Retrospective: 10 Classic Films to Be Screened Across India for His Centenary (Photo: Instagram)

The retrospective, a collaboration between R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and the NFDC-National Film Archive of India, will bring together fans and cinephiles to experience the magic of Raj Kapoor's films on the big screen. The screenings will be held at 135 PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas, with tickets priced at Rs 100 to ensure accessibility for a wide audience. The celebrations will begin a day before Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary on December 14 and conclude the following day.

