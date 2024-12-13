ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raj Kapoor 100th Anniversary: From Awara to Bobby, Where to Watch Showman's Greatest Hits on Big Screen

Hyderabad: As part of the celebrations marking the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of Indian cinema's most influential filmmakers, the RK Film Festival begins today, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience 10 of his iconic films on the big screen. The festival, a joint initiative between PVR Cinemas and the Film Heritage Foundation, spans 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to December 15. With tickets priced at just Rs 100, this is a chance for both new generations and longtime fans to rediscover Raj Kapoor's timeless films, known for their heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable music, and social relevance.

Raj Kapoor, often hailed as 'India's Greatest Showman,' created a legacy that continues to resonate decades after he died in 1988. His cinematic works, ranging from emotional dramas to social commentaries, reflect his versatile talent as an actor, director, and producer. Kapoor's films were not only influential in India but also gained immense popularity worldwide, particularly in the Soviet Union, where his works like Awaara and Shree 420 earned him iconic status.

This festival offers a retrospective of Raj Kapoor's extraordinary career and a chance to witness his impact on Hindi cinema through some of his most celebrated works. From his early directorial ventures to his later masterpieces, the RK Film Festival serves as a tribute to the showman's unparalleled contribution to the Indian film industry.

Iconic Films to Watch at the RK Film Festival

The RK Film Festival lineup features 10 of Raj Kapoor's films. Check out the list below:

Aag (1948)

Raj Kapoor's directorial debut, Aag, was a pioneering attempt that marked the birth of his legendary production house, RK Films. Despite being a commercial failure, it introduced his signature style of blending social issues with entertainment. The film stars Raj Kapoor and Nargis, who would go on to form one of Bollywood's most iconic on-screen couples.

Barsaat (1949)

Barsaat was Raj Kapoor's first major commercial success, establishing him as one of the leading directors of Hindi cinema. A romantic drama with an unforgettable soundtrack, it also marked his first collaboration with Nargis, cementing their place as one of Bollywood's most loved pairs.

Awaara (1951)