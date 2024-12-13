Raj Kapoor 100th Anniversary: From Awara to Bobby, Where to Watch Showman's Greatest Hits on Big Screen

Hyderabad: As part of the celebrations marking the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of Indian cinema's most influential filmmakers, the RK Film Festival begins today, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience 10 of his iconic films on the big screen. The festival, a joint initiative between PVR Cinemas and the Film Heritage Foundation, spans 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to December 15. With tickets priced at just Rs 100, this is a chance for both new generations and longtime fans to rediscover Raj Kapoor's timeless films, known for their heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable music, and social relevance.
Raj Kapoor, often hailed as 'India's Greatest Showman,' created a legacy that continues to resonate decades after he died in 1988. His cinematic works, ranging from emotional dramas to social commentaries, reflect his versatile talent as an actor, director, and producer. Kapoor's films were not only influential in India but also gained immense popularity worldwide, particularly in the Soviet Union, where his works like Awaara and Shree 420 earned him iconic status.
This festival offers a retrospective of Raj Kapoor's extraordinary career and a chance to witness his impact on Hindi cinema through some of his most celebrated works. From his early directorial ventures to his later masterpieces, the RK Film Festival serves as a tribute to the showman's unparalleled contribution to the Indian film industry.
An incredible lineup of iconic classics like " aag", "barsaat", "awara", "shree 420", "jagte raho", "jis desh mein ganga behti hai", "sangam", "mera naam joker", "bobby" and "ram teri ganga maili" at cinepolis cinemas near you! pic.twitter.com/iBRuHNfMXa— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 11, 2024
Iconic Films to Watch at the RK Film Festival
The RK Film Festival lineup features 10 of Raj Kapoor's films. Check out the list below:
Aag (1948)
“Aag” was the first film produced by R.K. Films and also marked the directorial debut of Raj Kapoor. The film tells the story of Kewal – a man whose passion is theatre and his struggle to realize his dream to set up a drama company and stage his play... https://t.co/r3YJxUGVrP pic.twitter.com/AxasmTZpaM— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 6, 2024
Raj Kapoor's directorial debut, Aag, was a pioneering attempt that marked the birth of his legendary production house, RK Films. Despite being a commercial failure, it introduced his signature style of blending social issues with entertainment. The film stars Raj Kapoor and Nargis, who would go on to form one of Bollywood's most iconic on-screen couples.
Barsaat (1949)
Barsaat was Raj Kapoor's first major commercial success, establishing him as one of the leading directors of Hindi cinema. A romantic drama with an unforgettable soundtrack, it also marked his first collaboration with Nargis, cementing their place as one of Bollywood's most loved pairs.
Awaara (1951)
“Awara”, a classic lost-and-found story that introduced Raj Kapoor’s tramp character inspired by Charlie Chaplin, is regarded amongst the greatest films of all time … pic.twitter.com/dwxCzIkGeC— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 8, 2024
One of Raj Kapoor's most iconic films, Awaara tells the story of a man caught in the web of fate and destiny. This film not only became a massive hit in India but also gained a cult following in the Soviet Union, where it was hailed for its socialist themes.
Shree 420 (1955)
Going a step further with the character of the Chaplinesque tramp of ‘Awara’ (1951), ‘Shree 420’s’ screenplay follows naïve, hardworking, honest, and educated Raj (Raj Kapoor), who comes to Bombay from Allahabad in search of employment. pic.twitter.com/vb7VNLggze— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 8, 2024
In Shree 420, Raj Kapoor plays a man who, seduced by the promises of wealth and status, becomes entangled in corruption. The film's timeless songs, including Mera Joota Hai Japani, and its deep social commentary made it a classic.
Jagte Raho (1956)
In this suspenseful drama, Kapoor plays a man on the run in a bustling city. Jagte Raho won critical acclaim and a Certificate of Merit at the National Film Awards for its portrayal of a villager's struggle in an urban setup.
Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)
This film, produced by Raj Kapoor, marked the directorial debut of Radhu Karmakar and was a major hit. It tells the story of a simple man who fights for justice in a corrupt world and is widely regarded as one of Kapoor's most socially relevant works.
Sangam (1964)
A musical love triangle set in the scenic locales of Europe, Sangam was Raj Kapoor's first color film. A massive success, it became the second highest-grossing film of the decade and featured Kapoor in a romantic role with Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.
Mera Naam Joker (1970)
Bookings are now open for 'Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman'!! pic.twitter.com/nzN7r1E45Q— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 11, 2024
A deeply personal and semi-autobiographical film, Mera Naam Joker portrays the tragic life of a clown who sacrifices his happiness to bring joy to others. Though a commercial failure, it has since gained recognition as a cult classic.
Bobby (1973)
Bobby marked a significant shift in Raj Kapoor's filmmaking career, introducing his son Rishi Kapoor and newcomer Dimple Kapadia. The film, which tells a tale of young love, became a huge commercial hit and remains one of the defining films of the 1970s.
Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)
Raj Kapoor's final directorial venture, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, caused a stir with its controversial portrayal of rural India. Despite mixed reviews, the film became a major success at the box office and solidified Kapoor's place in Indian cinematic history.
Where to Watch the RK Film Festival
The RK Film Festival will be screened at PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis cinemas across 40 cities in India, including major hubs such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Other cities where the films will be shown include Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar, among others. This extensive reach ensures that fans of Raj Kapoor's films from all over the country can partake in this historic celebration.
An incredible lineup of iconic classics like " aag", "barsaat", "awara", "shree 420", "jagte raho", "jis desh mein ganga behti hai", "sangam", "mera naam joker", "bobby" and "ram teri ganga maili" at pvr-inox cinemas near you! https://t.co/oY55srmenf pic.twitter.com/qtcp7vlHvA— Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 6, 2024
The RK Film Festival is not just a chance to watch Raj Kapoor's films but also a cultural event, with the Kapoor family and Bollywood luminaries coming together to celebrate the legacy of the man who revolutionised Indian cinema. Celebrities like Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Karan Johar will be part of the celebrations, making this a grand tribute to one of the most beloved filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema.
Read More