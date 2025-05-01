ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raid 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn Brings The Heat; Riteish Deshmukh Surprises In 'Gripping' Sequel

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn is back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film hit theatres on May 1 with a fresh pairing of Ajay and Vaani Kapoor and a menacing new antagonist in Riteish Deshmukh, playing Dada Manohar Bhai. With high expectations riding on its shoulders, Raid 2 is being applauded for its powerful dialogues, taut second half, and performances. However, the film has a few bumps along the way.

The plot follows Patnaik as he gears up for his 75th raid, this time against the deeply corrupt and powerful politician Dada Manohar Bhai. The stakes are higher, the drama thicker, and the confrontations more intense. While the premise sticks to the core formula of the first film, the sequel promises to be bolder and more engaging. But what do the early reviews say? Let us find out.

Taking to X, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 3 and a half stars out of 5, writing: "Sharp. Edgy. Engaging... Solid second half, powerhouse performances [Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh], thunderous dialogue are major highlights." He also praises the confrontational scenes, especially between Ajay and Riteish, and calls Riteish a "revelation." However, he also notes, "The first half works in parts… songs feel forced… Saurabh Shukla underutilized."