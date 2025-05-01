Raid 2 X Review: Ajay Devgn Brings The Heat; Riteish Deshmukh Surprises In 'Gripping' Sequel

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn is back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film hit theatres on May 1 with a fresh pairing of Ajay and Vaani Kapoor and a menacing new antagonist in Riteish Deshmukh, playing Dada Manohar Bhai. With high expectations riding on its shoulders, Raid 2 is being applauded for its powerful dialogues, taut second half, and performances. However, the film has a few bumps along the way.
The plot follows Patnaik as he gears up for his 75th raid, this time against the deeply corrupt and powerful politician Dada Manohar Bhai. The stakes are higher, the drama thicker, and the confrontations more intense. While the premise sticks to the core formula of the first film, the sequel promises to be bolder and more engaging. But what do the early reviews say? Let us find out.
Taking to X, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film 3 and a half stars out of 5, writing: "Sharp. Edgy. Engaging... Solid second half, powerhouse performances [Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh], thunderous dialogue are major highlights." He also praises the confrontational scenes, especially between Ajay and Riteish, and calls Riteish a "revelation." However, he also notes, "The first half works in parts… songs feel forced… Saurabh Shukla underutilized."
#OneWordReview...#Raid2: GRIPPING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2025
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Sharp. Edgy. Engaging... Solid second half, powerhouse performances [#AjayDevgn, #RiteishDeshmukh], thunderous dialogue are major highlights... First half works in parts... Overall, lives up to expectations. #Raid2Review… pic.twitter.com/LJh6Ek2rqE
One review calls it "a good Hindi thriller after a long time with a gripping story, sharp twists, and great dialogue delivery." However, it adds, "the romantic angle could've been avoided."
Rarely is a sequel better than the first, but Raid 2 outshines its predecessor 🌟🌟🌟🌟— a (@dhoomagain) April 30, 2025
A good Hindi thriller after a long with a gripping story, sharp twists and great dialogue deliveries. Amay Patnaik hits hard however romantic angle could've been avoided. #Raid2 #Ajay pic.twitter.com/FVOMAQGccE
Another reviewer notes, "Performances are solid especially Riteish's villainous turn. Ajay was in full form too." But adds, "Predictable plot & uneven pacing. Lacks the gripping tension of the original."
#Raid2 delivers a decent crime thriller.— CINETIME (@cine_time_) May 1, 2025
While the performances are solid—especially #RiteishDeshmukh’s villainous turn & #AjayDevgn Was In Full Form Too.
Negatives-
predictable plot & uneven pacing. Lacking the gripping tension of the original. Rating: 2.75/5.#Raid2Review pic.twitter.com/aNnlmpsQPI
Novelty is #RiteishDeshmukh . #AjayDevgn carries the same good attitude as he was in the first part. #Raid2— TheStarThings (@TheStarThings) May 1, 2025
While praising Riteish's casting, another review highlights that Ajay stays true to his 2018 role, maintaining that stern, no-nonsense IRS officer persona. The X review read: "Novelty is Riteish Deshmukh. Ajay Devgn carries the same good attitude as the first part."
#Raid2FirstReview 3.5/5⭐— Zohaib Shah 🇵🇰 (@Zohaib4Sweety) April 26, 2025
𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗳𝘂𝗹
" it's a good movie with thrill but boring in many aspects."#Raid2 (#Raid2Review)#AjayDevgn, #RiteishDeshmukh & #VaaniKapoor... pic.twitter.com/D0rIplHj6t
A review critiques the film's slower parts but acknowledges the overall thrilling theme, saying, "It's a good movie with thrill but boring in many aspects.". Another viewer calls it "thrilling, promising... Ritesh Deshmukh's acting is top class." Another one noted: "Must watch. Very different from the previous part."
#Raid2Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💫— Tejas The Critic (@Tejas01679537) April 29, 2025
4.5 / 5
Must watch. Very different from the previous part , thrilling, #AjayDevgn does an promising role , #RiteshDeshmukh acting is top class. Overall good movie must watch. #Raid2 in cinemas on 1st May. pic.twitter.com/N6mtn9j3yG
Raid 2 brings back power-packed performances and dramatic confrontations. Ajay Devgn continues to command the screen with his calm intensity, but it is Riteish Deshmukh's restrained menace that steals the show this time.
Read More