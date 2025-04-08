Raid 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Mission Against Black Money Continues With A Fierce Twist

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Raid 2 has finally been unveiled, delivering a powerful dose of action and drama. The film sees Ajay Devgn reprising his role as the upright IRS officer Amay Patnaik, this time taking on a corrupt political heavyweight, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer was officially launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, with the cast and crew in attendance.

The video begins with a dramatic reintroduction of Devgn's character, who is once again on a mission to uncover black money and put the corrupt in jail. Unlike the first film, where his target was a wealthy businessman, this time Amay sets his sights on a much more formidable opponent - a cunning and powerful politician. Riteish Deshmukh makes a strong impact as the antagonist, bringing intensity and intrigue to the story.

As we move through the trailer, it hints towards a daring game of strategy and power, with Amay setting up a "chakravyuh" to trap his opponent - a direct reference to the Mahabharat. "Main poori Mahabharat laa raha hoon," Ajay says in one of the shots, while he seems preoccupied with a layered, ongoing journey towards justice. He is ready to once again take on the system with a team of committed people.

Vaani Kapoor is the leading lady, playing Ajay's wife, who adds an emotional element and warmth to the otherwise intense narrative. Meanwhile, Saurabh Shukla, who played a major role in the first installment, returns with a performance that adds to the tension.

Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who made Aamir and No One Killed Jessica, is set in the 1980s and follows the legacy of the first film that was based on a real-life income tax raid. The sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and Panorama Studios, and is scheduled for theatrical release on May 1.