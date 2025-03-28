Raid 2 Teaser: Fans Hail Ajay Devgn Starrer As 'Record-Breaking', Praise Riteish Deshmukh's Villainous Role

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming crime thriller film Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was unveiled on Friday, March 28. A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid, the film promises an intense face-off between Devgn's righteous IRS officer and Deshmukh's formidable political heavyweight. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.
In the teaser, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik, an honest and determined Income Tax officer known for his relentless pursuit of justice. This time, he faces a new and more powerful adversary - a political baahubali named Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The teaser opens with a striking montage highlighting Patnaik's career - 74 raids and 74 transfers. Fans were quick to praise Devgn's commanding screen presence and Deshmukh's chilling portrayal of a villain.
A voiceover by Saurabh Shukla, who returns as the antagonist from the first film, narrates Patnaik's legacy from his prison cell. The teaser then introduces Dadabhai - a ruthless and influential figure who becomes Patnaik's latest target. The teaser is packed with high-octane action sequences, dramatic confrontations, and punchy dialogues. One line, in particular, has taken social media by storm - when Devgn says, "Main toh poori Mahabharat hoon (I am the entire Mahabharat)."
Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the gripping teaser and the performances. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Best teaser of 2025 till now #Raid2 @ajaydevgn in full OG!! MODE can't wait to see this thriller!!!! In cinemas."
Best teaser of 2025 till now 🔥🔥 #Raid2 @ajaydevgn in full OG!! MODE can't wait to see this thriller!!!! In cinemas pic.twitter.com/5DxTxy35HX— filmi Bollywood (@theonecinema) March 28, 2025
Another hailed it as "record-breaking" and predicted the film to be a "blockbuster." The user wrote, "#Raid2 TEASER GIVING RECORD-BREAKING VIBES @ajaydevgn. NAILED IT WITH ONLY ONE DIALOGUE "ME TOH PURI MAHABHARAT HU." Many lauded Riteish Deshmukh's negative role, with one fan writing, "@Riteishd ALWAYS DOMINATES IN NEGATIVE ROLES. AS ALWAYS ONE MORE BLOCKBUSTER LOADING FOR #ajaydevgan."
#Raid2 TEASER GIVING RECORD-BREAKING VIBES🤯🔥@ajaydevgn NAILED IT WITH ONLY ONE DIALOGUE " " me toh puri mahabharat hu"🐯@Riteishd ALWAYS DOMINATE IN NEGATIVE ROLE'S😳— 🎥🍿 (@cinephhile) March 28, 2025
AS ALWAYS ONE MORE BLOCKBUSTER LOADING FOR #ajaydevgan 🥶💥
DROP UR EXPERIENCE ABOUT TEASER⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MFlxYLJK1c
A tweet read, "Blockbuster. There are very few sequels which seem to give justice to the first part, #Raid2 is definitely one of them. Best performance @ajaydevgn boss."
Blockbuster 🔥— Sarang (@Fullofthought2) March 28, 2025
There are very few sequel which seem to give justice to the first part, #Raid2 is definitely one of them.
Best performance @ajaydevgn boss 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RJeoyhOwzT
Another read, "#RAID2 teaser is out and it's TERRIFIC! Intrigued! Excited for the #AjayDevgn vs #RiteishDeshmukh face-off!"
#RAID2 teaser is out and it’s TERRIFIC! Intrigued! Excited for the #AjayDevgn vs #RiteishDeshmukh face-off!🔥 pic.twitter.com/2cpwRDoWuv— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) March 28, 2025
A user wrote, "Bombastic Teaser. Can't wait for the movie, boss."
Bombastic Teaser 🔥🔥🔥— 🅐︎Ⓚ︎🅗︎Ⓘ︎🅛︎Ⓔ︎🅢︎Ⓗ︎_🅢︎Ⓘ︎🅝︎Ⓖ︎🅗︎ 🇮🇳 (@Akhilsingh1985) March 28, 2025
Can't wait for the movie boss ♥️#Raid2 Teaser out now!@ajaydevgn @Riteishd @Vaaniofficial#Raid2Teaser https://t.co/okOxymVrNV
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with Panorama Studios. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.
