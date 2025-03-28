ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raid 2 Teaser: Fans Hail Ajay Devgn Starrer As 'Record-Breaking', Praise Riteish Deshmukh's Villainous Role

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming crime thriller film Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was unveiled on Friday, March 28. A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid, the film promises an intense face-off between Devgn's righteous IRS officer and Deshmukh's formidable political heavyweight. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

In the teaser, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik, an honest and determined Income Tax officer known for his relentless pursuit of justice. This time, he faces a new and more powerful adversary - a political baahubali named Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The teaser opens with a striking montage highlighting Patnaik's career - 74 raids and 74 transfers. Fans were quick to praise Devgn's commanding screen presence and Deshmukh's chilling portrayal of a villain.

A voiceover by Saurabh Shukla, who returns as the antagonist from the first film, narrates Patnaik's legacy from his prison cell. The teaser then introduces Dadabhai - a ruthless and influential figure who becomes Patnaik's latest target. The teaser is packed with high-octane action sequences, dramatic confrontations, and punchy dialogues. One line, in particular, has taken social media by storm - when Devgn says, "Main toh poori Mahabharat hoon (I am the entire Mahabharat)."

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the gripping teaser and the performances. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Best teaser of 2025 till now #Raid2 @ajaydevgn in full OG!! MODE can't wait to see this thriller!!!! In cinemas."