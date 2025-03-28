ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raid 2 Teaser: Fans Hail Ajay Devgn Starrer As 'Record-Breaking', Praise Riteish Deshmukh's Villainous Role

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 teaser impresses fans, showcasing his clash with Riteish Deshmukh's political villain. The film releases on May 1, 2025.

Raid 2 Teaser: Fans Hail Ajay Devgn Starrer As 'Record-Breaking', Praise Riteish Deshmukh's Villainous Role
Raid 2 Teaser: Fans Hail Ajay Devgn Starrer As 'Record-Breaking', Praise Riteish Deshmukh's Villainous Role (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming crime thriller film Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was unveiled on Friday, March 28. A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid, the film promises an intense face-off between Devgn's righteous IRS officer and Deshmukh's formidable political heavyweight. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

In the teaser, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik, an honest and determined Income Tax officer known for his relentless pursuit of justice. This time, he faces a new and more powerful adversary - a political baahubali named Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The teaser opens with a striking montage highlighting Patnaik's career - 74 raids and 74 transfers. Fans were quick to praise Devgn's commanding screen presence and Deshmukh's chilling portrayal of a villain.

A voiceover by Saurabh Shukla, who returns as the antagonist from the first film, narrates Patnaik's legacy from his prison cell. The teaser then introduces Dadabhai - a ruthless and influential figure who becomes Patnaik's latest target. The teaser is packed with high-octane action sequences, dramatic confrontations, and punchy dialogues. One line, in particular, has taken social media by storm - when Devgn says, "Main toh poori Mahabharat hoon (I am the entire Mahabharat)."

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the gripping teaser and the performances. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Best teaser of 2025 till now #Raid2 @ajaydevgn in full OG!! MODE can't wait to see this thriller!!!! In cinemas."

Another hailed it as "record-breaking" and predicted the film to be a "blockbuster." The user wrote, "#Raid2 TEASER GIVING RECORD-BREAKING VIBES @ajaydevgn. NAILED IT WITH ONLY ONE DIALOGUE "ME TOH PURI MAHABHARAT HU." Many lauded Riteish Deshmukh's negative role, with one fan writing, "@Riteishd ALWAYS DOMINATES IN NEGATIVE ROLES. AS ALWAYS ONE MORE BLOCKBUSTER LOADING FOR #ajaydevgan."

A tweet read, "Blockbuster. There are very few sequels which seem to give justice to the first part, #Raid2 is definitely one of them. Best performance @ajaydevgn boss."

Another read, "#RAID2 teaser is out and it's TERRIFIC! Intrigued! Excited for the #AjayDevgn vs #RiteishDeshmukh face-off!"

A user wrote, "Bombastic Teaser. Can't wait for the movie, boss."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with Panorama Studios. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

READ MORE

  1. Ajay Devgn is back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, release date locked
  2. Ajay Devgn Celebrates '27 Years Of Ishq' With Kajol, Check Out Couple's Then And Now Pics
  3. Mahashivratri 2025: From Ajay Devgn To Miley Cyrus, Actors Who Have Tattoos Honouring Lord Shiva

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming crime thriller film Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was unveiled on Friday, March 28. A sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid, the film promises an intense face-off between Devgn's righteous IRS officer and Deshmukh's formidable political heavyweight. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2025.

In the teaser, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik, an honest and determined Income Tax officer known for his relentless pursuit of justice. This time, he faces a new and more powerful adversary - a political baahubali named Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The teaser opens with a striking montage highlighting Patnaik's career - 74 raids and 74 transfers. Fans were quick to praise Devgn's commanding screen presence and Deshmukh's chilling portrayal of a villain.

A voiceover by Saurabh Shukla, who returns as the antagonist from the first film, narrates Patnaik's legacy from his prison cell. The teaser then introduces Dadabhai - a ruthless and influential figure who becomes Patnaik's latest target. The teaser is packed with high-octane action sequences, dramatic confrontations, and punchy dialogues. One line, in particular, has taken social media by storm - when Devgn says, "Main toh poori Mahabharat hoon (I am the entire Mahabharat)."

Fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the gripping teaser and the performances. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Best teaser of 2025 till now #Raid2 @ajaydevgn in full OG!! MODE can't wait to see this thriller!!!! In cinemas."

Another hailed it as "record-breaking" and predicted the film to be a "blockbuster." The user wrote, "#Raid2 TEASER GIVING RECORD-BREAKING VIBES @ajaydevgn. NAILED IT WITH ONLY ONE DIALOGUE "ME TOH PURI MAHABHARAT HU." Many lauded Riteish Deshmukh's negative role, with one fan writing, "@Riteishd ALWAYS DOMINATES IN NEGATIVE ROLES. AS ALWAYS ONE MORE BLOCKBUSTER LOADING FOR #ajaydevgan."

A tweet read, "Blockbuster. There are very few sequels which seem to give justice to the first part, #Raid2 is definitely one of them. Best performance @ajaydevgn boss."

Another read, "#RAID2 teaser is out and it's TERRIFIC! Intrigued! Excited for the #AjayDevgn vs #RiteishDeshmukh face-off!"

A user wrote, "Bombastic Teaser. Can't wait for the movie, boss."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with Panorama Studios. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

READ MORE

  1. Ajay Devgn is back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, release date locked
  2. Ajay Devgn Celebrates '27 Years Of Ishq' With Kajol, Check Out Couple's Then And Now Pics
  3. Mahashivratri 2025: From Ajay Devgn To Miley Cyrus, Actors Who Have Tattoos Honouring Lord Shiva

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAID 2 TEASER X REVIEWRAID 2 TEASER FANS REACTIONSRAID 2AJAY DEVGNRAID 2 TEASER

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.