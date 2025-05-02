Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller Sees Sharp Dip After Strong Opening

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited crime thriller Raid 2 hit theatres on May 1, 2025, and made an impressive opening at the box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film collected a staggering Rs 19.25 crore on Day 1, making it Bollywood's second-highest opener of the year, just behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which leads with a Rs 31 crore opening.

Raid 2 sees Devgn reprise his role as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, a role he first portrayed in the 2018 hit Raid. The sequel also features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. The film's robust opening figures indicated the anticipation for the movie, with audiences thronging theatres to see Patnaik's next high-risk investigation drama.

But the momentum did not continue on Day 2. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raid 2 dipped sharply on its second day, collecting just Rs 6.23 crore. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 25.48 crore. It's worth noting that these figures are based on live tracking data up to 10 PM on May 2, with updates expected hourly.

According to occupancy figures, Raid 2 notched a 13.73% total Hindi occupancy on Friday. Show-wise, morning shows had 7.13%, afternoon shows achieved 16.08%, and evening shows saw the highest figure of 17.99%. Night show data is still pending at the time of publishing.

Even with the Day 2 dip, the movie continues to enjoy good word-of-mouth, which could give rise to a turnaround at the weekend. Industry sources opine that the movie can pick up again on Saturday and Sunday, and take its chances of bridging the gap with Chhaava at the 2025 box office.