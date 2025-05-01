Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller Opens Strong With Over Rs 14 Crore

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's crime thriller movie Raid 2 released in theatres all over India on Thursday, May 1, 2025, and has opened with a strong performance at the box office. The sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, the movie brings back Devgn as the straight-laced and dogged IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who again sets out on a mission to eliminate corruption.

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Raid 2 has made Rs 14.87 crore on day one as per the latest estimates, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The number is likely to go higher with the night show collections still to be counted in full. With such impressive opening figures, the film is likely to have a promising weekend at the box office.

Raid 2 Occupancy Rates

Raid 2 opened in around 10,000 shows across the country, and recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 31.81% on Thursday. The occupancy rate breakdown by showtimes indicates a consistent increase in audience throughout the day - morning shows recorded a 21.23% turnout, which increased to 35.76% in the afternoon and reached 38.45% during evening shows. Night show figures are yet to be updated.

Delhi NCR and Pune were the major contributors on day one, and Delhi saw the maximum number of shows and the highest morning show collection in Pune.

About Raid 2

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is a follow-up to Amay Patnaik as he carries out his 75th income tax raid, this one on Dada Manohar Bhai, a ruthless politician who indulges in white-collar crime, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak.

The 138-minute Hindi film was filmed over Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in the initial half of 2024. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banners of T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 started its theatrical business on a positive note, creating high anticipation for the days ahead.