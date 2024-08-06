ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rahul Kohli, Michael Trucco Join Cast Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Richard Madden Starrer Citadel Season 2

New Delhi: The Last of Us actor Merle Dandridge, and The Fall Of The House Of Usher co-stars Rahul Kohli and Michael Trucco are the latest additions to the cast of season two of Prime Video's Citadel. The trio will join lead stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the series, created by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. According to a press release, production on the new chapter will begin this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.

The first season of Citadel revolved around elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after the independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. The show followed Mason and Nadia building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Besides Chopra Jonas and Madden, season two will also see Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville reprise their roles. Jack Reynor of Midsommar fame also rounds out the cast. From Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers' banner AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.