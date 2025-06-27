RD Burman's Birth Anniversary: How Pancham Da Won Over Shammi Kapoor And Gave Hindi Cinema A Musical Classic With Teesri Manzil

Hyderabad: On the birth anniversary of Rahul Dev Burman, we look back at a defining moment that changed the course of Hindi film music. Fondly known as Pancham Da, RD Burman remains one of India's most beloved music composers. Born on June 27, 1939, his contributions shaped the golden era of Bollywood with timeless music that still resonates with generations.

Known for his bold experimentation and unmatched creativity, he composed music that blended Indian melodies with global influences, from jazz and bossa nova to rock and disco. While his career includes hundreds of unforgettable tracks, RD Burman's big break came in 1966 with Teesri Manzil, a film that almost didn't happen for him.

The film's original music director was supposed to be his legendary father SD Burman, and the lead actor was Dev Anand. But fate had other plans. SD Burman fell ill, and Dev Anand left the project for Guide. This unexpected shuffle brought Shammi Kapoor into the lead and RD Burman had to prove himself to the superstar who had his own trusted set of music directors.

RD Burman's Birth Anniversary (Photo: IANS)

The Audition That Changed Everything

Shammi Kapoor wasn't convinced that this young, relatively unknown composer could do justice to a musical thriller. His favourites were the seasoned Shankar–Jaikishan and OP Nayyar, who had delivered back-to-back hits for him. Getting Shammi's approval was going to be an uphill task. But thanks to people like Jaikishan himself and screenwriter Sachin Bhowmick, Shammi reluctantly agreed to give Pancham an audition.

The scene was tense. RD Burman walked in and began by singing a Nepali folk-inspired tune, which would later become Deewana Mujhsa Nahin. But before he could finish, Shammi interrupted him and said bluntly, "Another one. I will give this number to Jaikishan." Pancham left the room, shaken. Gathering his courage, he returned and played the big guns: O Mere Sona, Aaja Aaja, and finally, O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan. That did it. Shammi Kapoor stood up and said, "You've passed. You are my music director." And just like that, a legendary partnership was born.

RD Burman's Birth Anniversary (Photo: IANS)

The Songs That Made History

O Haseena Zulfonwali, the first song recorded for the film, was completed in a single take - an incredible feat, considering nearly 80 musicians were involved, including 40 violinists. The vibrant orchestration blended multiple instruments like trumpets, acoustic guitar, triangle, and saxophone in a bossa nova style, creating a new sound never heard before in Hindi cinema.

Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera, with its infectious guitar lead and feverish energy, was RD Burman's personal favourite. It became a trendsetter and a test piece for guitarists aspiring to play with Asha Bhosle. Other sensational gems like Tumne Mujhe Dekha, O Mere Sona, and Dekhiye Sahibon rounded out a soundtrack that became one of the most memorable of Bollywood's film soundtrack history.

Teesri Manzil was a box office success and perhaps more importantly, the soundtrack was a commercial success and was seen as a watershed moment in Bollywood music history.

