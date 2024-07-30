Rahool Mukherjee's Directorial Ban Discussed At Nabanna; CM Mamata Banerjee, Film Fraternity Seek Resolution

Hyderabad: A meeting involving the ongoing impasse at Tollygunge Studios took place on the evening of July 30 at the state secretariat Nabanna. Film director Goutam Ghose, actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Dev, who also serves as a Member of Parliament for the Trinamool Congress, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the issue regarding the halt of the production of films and television serials.

Following the discussions, Mamata Banerjee took to Facebook to share a somewhat cryptic update, stating, "We met, we spoke and it felt nice," suggesting a sense of optimism about the outcomes of their conversation.

Actor Dev posted a picture from the meeting on his X handle. Expressing gratitude, he wrote, "Thank you didi @MamataOfficial. Hopefully, everything will be resolved by evening N will resume shooting from tomorrow. Thanks to all the Technicians, producers, directors and all the stakeholders."

Prosenjit Chatterjee reshared Dev's post on his X handle, stating, "Thank you didi @MamataOfficial. We all wish to resume shooting from tomorrow with your help. Thanks to all the Technicians, Producers, Directors and all the stakeholders."

Previously, attempts to resolve the issue at Tollygunge Studios had been unsuccessful. The impasse stemmed from the refusal of technicians to work under Mukherjee, preventing production from proceeding. The Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) had intervened by stopping him from directing a film, later stating that he could work as a creative producer but would be restricted from directing for three months.

Director Rahool Mukherjee has faced a three-month ban from directing for breaching regulations, which include travelling to Bangladesh to shoot another film without informing the federation and taking the help of technicians based in Dhaka.