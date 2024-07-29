ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rahool Mukherjee Vs Federation: A 3-month Ban on Director Brings Bengali Film Industry to a Standstill, Risks Snowballing Crisis

The Directors Association of Eastern India announced that, "In deference to the wishes and sentiments of majority of directors, the association has decided to go for indefinite cease work on shooting floors from Monday (July 29) till the problem faced by directors are addressed in an amicable and proper manner."

In response to the FCTWEI's decision and the technicians' refusal to work with Mukherjee, the majority of Bengali film directors have decided to go on an indefinite strike starting from July 29. This decision is to show solidarity with Mukherjee and protest against the federation’s actions.

Hyderabad: The West Bengal film industry is currently facing a major controversy involving director Rahool Mukherjee and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI). Rahool, known for films like Kishmish and Dilkhush, has been banned for three months by the FCTWEI for allegedly violating industry norms.

A number of prominent filmmakers, including Aparna Sen, Kaushik Ganguly, and Srijit Mukherjee, have voiced their support for Mukherjee through a Facebook post titled #directorsinsolidarity. They criticised the disruption that occurred on July 27, when no technicians showed up for a scheduled shoot at a Kolkata studio. This led to significant embarrassment for those present at the shoot.

When contacted by ETV Bharat, Debaloy Bhattacharya expressed his support for Rahool Mukherjee, stating, "The fundamental freedom of directors is being compromised. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find work, especially with restrictions on projects from Bangladesh. Work conditions are deteriorating, with demands to complete tasks in just 14 hours. Frankly, this situation is unacceptable, and it’s impacting the quality of work. The working environment is deteriorating, making it nearly impossible to work effectively."

Echoing Bhattacharya's views, director Amit Das told us, "The situation will persist until Rahool is treated with the respect he deserves. This issue is widely known, and I trust that the relevant channels are aware of it. It’s not the first time the federation has imposed such a ban, but we need a swift resolution to prevent further disruptions in shooting."

The filmmakers have demanded that technicians from the FCTWEI agree to work with Mukherjee before any further shoots can proceed. They have warned that the federation’s actions are harmful to the industry and disrespectful to all directors.

What Led to the Ban

The FCTWEI president, Swarup Biswas, explained in a presser that Mukherjee was banned for violating norms by filming in Bangladesh without notifying the federation and using technicians there. Biswas claimed that despite an agreement that Mukherjee would serve as a creative producer, he continued to act as the director during the shoot.

The film titled Lohu, produced by SVF and starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya, is now in a state of uncertainty. SVF has announced that Soumik Haldar will replace Mukherjee as director, while Mukherjee will remain as creative producer. However, many directors are demanding that Mukherjee not be replaced.

Call for Resolution

Following a meeting with prominent actors and directors on July 29, superstar and producer Prosenjit Chatterjee addressed the media, saying, "Having worked in this industry for so many years, we consider everyone here as family. We must adapt to changing times and technologies. Supporting technicians is a fundamental aspect of our profession. It is crucial to address legal issues and avoid halting work over minor disputes. Today's demonstration is not just about the current issue but reflects long-standing concerns. Everyone here is emotionally invested in ensuring that directors receive the respect they deserve."

Earlier, veteran actor Ranjit Mallick and West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum Secretary Santilal Mukherjee have urged all parties to engage in talks to resolve the issue promptly. They have stressed that continued disruption of shoots will adversely affect all stakeholders, including actors, directors, and producers.

The forum, which is a key body representing actors in the industry, has offered to mediate the situation to prevent it from escalating further. They have stressed the need for a resolution to avoid a larger crisis affecting the industry and audiences alike.