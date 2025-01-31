Raha Melts Hearts As She Adorably Reaches For Alia Bhatt From Ranbir Kapoor's Arms At Mumbai Airport

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai earlier on Friday, January 31, accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor. The trio's airport moments left fans gushing over Raha's antics and her sweet bond with her mother.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Alia was seen standing near the car window, smiling warmly as Raha, who was seated inside their car with Ranbir, called out for her mom. The mother-daughter interaction melted hearts online.

The video captured Ranbir carrying Raha in his arms and walking towards the entrance of the airport. The little girl continues to reach out for Alia, who walks behind her. Eventually, Raha found comfort in her mother's arms and this moment became a perfect picture for many fans.

For the airport journey, Alia opted for a casual look. She donned a white sweatshirt paired with black pants, white sneakers, and black shades. Without applying makeup, along with hair still open, it looked rather nonchalantly graceful. Ranbir complemented her in a denim jacket layered over a grey hoodie, joggers, and black shades.

Fans could not get enough of how cute Raha was and how visibly the three were bonding together. Comments continued to pour on social media with one user writing, "Lovely family." Another wrote, "Raha (followed by heart-eyed emojis). Other users showed love through red heart emojis.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal. Alia's highly anticipated spy thriller Alpha is slated for a Christmas 2025 release. Meanwhile, Ranbir has an impressive lineup, including Ramayana, Dhoom 4, and Animal Park.