Raghu Thatha Trailer Out: Keerthy Suresh Steals Spotlight in Comedy Drama with Witty One Liners

Hyderabad: One of the most versatile actors in the South, Keerthy Suresh, frequently brings films with a strong social message or female character. The next big screen production starring Keerthy Suresh is Raghu Thatha, which is slated to hit cinemas on August 15. Ahead of its release, the makers of Raghu Thatha dropped the film's trailer on their official handle on Wednesday.

Sharing the trailer, the makers captioned it: "Catch the excitement and laughter. Dive into the fun with a new twist! Presenting #RaghuThathaTrailer to you all!" Keerthy Suresh appears in almost every frame, captivating the audience with her screen presence and one-liners. The trailer for the Keerthy Suresh starrer is sure to add to the buzz around the family entertainer.

Recently, the makers shared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) report granted to the film. Raghu Thatha was certified 'U' (Universal) by the CBFC, meaning that it is a film suitable for all. In the film, Keerthy portrays a formidable character, wherein she confronts Hindi imposition. The National Award-winning actor has collaborated with filmmaker Suman Kumar for the comic drama, which is bankrolled by the makers of Yash' KGF.

Apart from Keerthy, M S Baaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Rajeev Ravindranathan, and Jayakumar feature in important roles in the film. The music is composed by Sean Roldan, while TS Suresh and Yamini Yagnamurthy handle the editing and cinematography, respectively. Raghu Thatha will compete against Thangalaan, Andhagan, and Demonte Colony 2 this Independence day at the box office. The clash of these four distinct movies is sure to keep Kollywood fans very busy.