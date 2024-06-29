Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Fahadh Faasil to Headline Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next; Shoot Begins Soon

Hyderabad: Actor, director, and choreographer Raghava Lawrence has teamed up with filmmaker Bakkiyaraj Kannan for an upcoming action thriller film. Kannan is best known for his works on Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo and Karthi's Sulthan. The upcoming movie, likely to be titled Benz, is penned by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

According to reports, the film's shooting is slated to commence soon, with SJ Suryah and Fahadh Faasil joining the cast as antagonists. This marks the second collaboration between Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, following the success of their previous film Jigarthanda Double X, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

The possibility of these three talented stars coming together for this upcoming project has already generated significant buzz among fans, who are eagerly awaiting an official announcement. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil and SJ Suryah are also set to collaborate on a Malayalam movie, helmed by Vipin Das.

Apart from Benz, Fahadh Faasil has several projects in the pipeline, including the Tamil film Vettaiyan and the Telugu movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. SJ Suryah, on the other hand, has Game Changer and Raayan in the works, with release dates yet to be announced. With such an impressive lineup of films, fans are in for a treat in the coming months.