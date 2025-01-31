Raftaar Ties the Knot With Manraj Jawanda; First Pictures and Videos Take Over Social Media

Hyderabad: Dilin Nair, prominently known as Raftaar, got married once again. The Rapper tied the knot with fashion stylist and actor Manraj Jawanda. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with only close family and friends in attendance.

While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, pictures and videos from their wedding celebrations have already taken over social media. Netizens are left gushing over their undeniable chemistry.

The wedding festivities kicked off with a sangeet ceremony, videos of which stormed the internet. In the video, Raftaar could be seen dancing to the hit track from Satya - Sapne Mein Milti Hai pictured on Manoj Bajpayee and Shefali Shah. Raftaar could be seen shaking a leg with his wife Manraj, enthralling the audience with their performance on the love track.

The two could be seen in similar pattern outfits dancing together on an open stage. In another video, the rapper could be seen grooving to the popular track Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The wedding buzz began after a content creator shared a video from their wedding venue. A standee on the venue read: "Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge."

Talking about Manraj, a fashion stylist and fitness enthusiast, she was born in Kolkata, West Bengal. She pursued a styling course at FAD International in Mumbai after completing her graduation. The two have collaborated on several of Raftaar's songs including Kaali Car and Ghana Kasoota.

This is Raftaar's second marriage. The rapper was earlier married to Komal Vohra. The two parted ways in 2020 after four years of marriage. On the work front, Raftaar is occupied with MTV Hustle Season 4 as a judge.