Raftaar Opens Up On Bigg Boss, Honey Singh Rivalry And Dream Collab

Hyderabad: Rapper Raftaar, also known as Dilin Nair, got candid on InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri. True to the show's name, he spoke openly about his life, career, and choices. Raftaar has been part of several reality shows like Hustle and Traitors. But he made it clear that Bigg Boss is not for him. "I'll do reality shows, but Bigg Boss is not my kind of show. I would lose it very quickly," he said.

Looking back at his early days, Raftaar remembered distributing pamphlets on the streets and chasing small gigs. But he never saw it as a struggle. "Even when I was distributing pamphlets on the road, I was having fun. I never thought of it as a struggle," he recalled. He credited his parents for keeping him strong. "My father always said, if nothing happens, we'll put up a food cart, but we'll never starve," he added.

On India's hip-hop culture, Raftaar said rivalries are natural. "It's clans. Whoever feels like they are a minority, they make a clan. That's why in hip-hop it's always my squad versus your squad."

His history with Yo Yo Honey Singh often makes headlines. But Raftaar sees it as an advantage. "I use my history with Honey Singh as an advantage for my algorithm. His song becomes a hit, my name trends with it too. It all works, bro," he quips. He added that he feels no insecurity, saying, "If my brother's song is a hit, let it be a hit. I have no insecurity."

He also spoke about the music industry. "The most toxic thing about the music industry is exactly how the whole world works – numbers over art, commercials over art," he said. Sharing his dream collab, Raftaar revealed it was with late American rapper DMX, which he says 'is never going to happen, but I'll try to contact his estate, get some of his old verses, and add my part to it'.

Raftaar also spoke about his wife and their relationship. "She has made herself a Nair completely now. In today's day and age, where everybody is like 'my identity,' she has chosen my name as her identity. That feels special." At home, he admits, "She's calling the shots. And I let her."