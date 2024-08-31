'I Was on a Set in Kerala...': Radhika Sarathkumar Exposes Hidden Camera Scandal on Malayalam Film Set

Hyderabad: Actor, producer, and director Radhika Sarathkumar recently spoke about the issue of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, noting that such incidents are not limited to this industry alone. She made a startling revelation about her own experience on a Malayalam film set.

For the first time, Radhika disclosed that nude scenes of actresses were secretly recorded with a hidden camera in a caravan. During an interview with a news channel, she recounted witnessing a group of men on set watching a video of a female actor, recorded surreptitiously with a hidden camera inside her vanity van.

'While I Was on a Set in Kerala...': Radhika Sarathkumar's Startling Revelation

In the interview, Radhika mentioned that she personally saw men on the set viewing these illicit recordings on their mobile phones, which deeply disturbed her. Consequently, she chose to stay in a hotel rather than use the caravan for changing clothes.

She elaborated that the secretly filmed footage was organised into separate folders on the men’s phones, each folder labeled with the name of an actress. This unsettling discovery led her to avoid the caravan for the rest of the shoot.

Radhika, who has worked across the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, stated that she raised the issue on the sets and sought more information but was assured that the matter would be looked into.

Describing the incident, Radhika said, "While I was on a set in Kerala, I saw people gathered together and laughing at something. As I passed by, I noticed they were watching a video. I called a crew member and asked him what they were watching. I was told there were cameras in the vanity vans and footage of women changing clothes was captured using the same. I was told you just type the name of the artiste, and you will find a video of them changing dress. I saw the video."

Radhika also confronted the team about the issue, expressing her anger. "I told them this is not right. I told the van team that I will hit them with chappals (slippers) if I find a camera in the vehicle. I insisted that I want to be safe and don’t want the van at all. They then told me they would look into it," she said.

'Don't Want to Take Names', Because...

Radhika chose not to disclose the details, saying, "If we spit looking upwards, it will fall on our face only. So I don't want to take names."

She criticised the system, stating, "This system is wrong. After the incident, I told other female artists about the hidden cameras. I was afraid to go into my vanity van after the incident. It is a private space for us to change, to take rest, or to have food."

Radhika Reacts to Urvashi's Claim of Feeling Safe on Set:

When a reporter mentioned that actors like Urvashi claimed vans are safe on set, Radhika replied, "I watched Urvashi’s interview. She said there is nothing like it (sexual misconduct) in Kerala. She is from Kerala and the Malayalam film industry. She earns her livelihood from there. She is a fantastic actress and a good friend. But in this matter, we have different points of view. It happens not only in Kerala but also in other states."

Questions Delay in Justice Hema Committee Report

Radhika discussed her ordeal while addressing the Justice Hema Committee Report on rampant sexual misconduct in the Malayalam film industry. She expressed concern over the delay in releasing the report, saying, "I was wondering why there was so much delay in the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. I have been in the industry for 46 years. Of course, there have been people who have tried to misbehave with me. Women should be empowered to say ‘No’ when such incidents happen with them. No man has said anything in any industry. So the onus is back on women. Now, they have to shoulder this responsibility of safeguarding themselves."

Hema Committee Report Sets Off Firestorm in Malayalam Cinema

Following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, several women actors made shocking revelations. FIRs have been filed against prominent Malayalam actors Mukesh, Siddique, Jayasuriya, Sudheesh, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju, as well as directors Ranjith and V. K. Prakash.

Meanwhile, Tamil superstar and South Indian Artists Association (SIAA) general secretary Vishal has urged women artistes to come forward if they have faced any misconduct in the Tamil film industry. Tamil actor and National Award winner Kutti Padmini also alleged that she was sexually abused at the age of ten in the Tamil film industry.