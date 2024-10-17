Radhika Apte Expecting First Child With British Husband, Flaunts Baby Bump at BFI London Film Festival - See Pics

Hyderabad: In a delightful surprise, actor Radhika Apte and her husband, British violinist Benedict Taylor, have announced that they are expecting their first child. The revelation came as a surprise to fans when Radhika stepped onto the red carpet of to the recent BFI London Film Festival. Radhika attended the screening of her latest film, Sister Midnight, showcasing her baby bump in an elegant black dress.

The screening took place on October 16, 2024, where Radhika radiated confidence and style, clearly marking her journey into motherhood after 12 years of marriage. While she shared captivating pictures from the event on social media, she kept the announcement understated, simply captioning her post, "SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024." The photos featured her striking poses both solo and with her film's cast and crew, captivating the audience with her glow.

Radhika Apte announces pregnancy at BFI London Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Her choice of a chic off-shoulder midi dress complemented her pregnancy perfectly, and she styled her hair in a neat bun. The response from fans and colleagues from film industry was overwhelming, with many expressing their joy and congratulations online. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga, actors Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur and others congratulated Radhika as she embarks on this beautiful phase of her life.

Radhika Apte at BFI London Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

Radhika and Benedict, who have been together since their meeting in 2011, chose a quiet yet meaningful wedding in 2012, followed by an official ceremony in 2013. The couple, known for their low profile, balances their lives between London and Mumbai, cherishing their privacy despite being in the public eye.

On the work front, Radhika Apte continues to impress with her versatile roles. She was last seen in a special appearance alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. Her upcoming film, Sister Midnight, features her alongside Masashi Fujimoto and Daemian Greaves, set to release on October 20, 2024. This genre-bending comedy, directed by Karan Kandhari, tells the story of a frustrated newlywed discovering her wild side, a narrative that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

In addition to Sister Midnight, Radhika will appear in the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keethy Suresh, produced by YRF Entertainment. With a career marked by acclaimed performances in films such as Shor in the City, Andhadhun, and Lust Stories, Radhika continues to redefine her place in the Indian film industry.