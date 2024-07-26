Raayan X Review: Fans Applaud Dhanush's Brilliant Performance And Execution, Label It 'Blockbuster'

Hyderabad: Raayan, Dhanush's 50th film hit the silver screens today, July 26, in both Tamil and Telugu languages. The movie is witnessing a phenomenal opening, with substantial occupancy reported during the early morning screenings. Fans have been quick to express their thoughts and reviews on social media. Early responses suggest a favourable beginning at the box office, with netizens labelling the film a 'blockbuster'.

A user on the micro-blogging platform X wrote, "Director, Actor, Lyricist, Singer, Fully packed performance. Sure Blockbuster!!!" This highlights the multi-talented contributions of Dhanush to the film's success. Another social media user praised the film's first half, stating, "Director #Dhanush taking center stage along with stellar performances from #SundeepKishan." This comment reflects well on the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew.

One user tweeted, "The Greed For Power, Dominance & Authority Has Been Portrayed Well With Heart Touching Family Emotions. @dhanushkraja #Dhanush Has Performed Brilliantly & Perfectly Executed #Raayan #RaayanReview 3/5," indicating a positive reception towards Dhanush's portrayal of complex themes.

However, not all feedback was entirely positive. Another user expressed dissatisfaction regarding the storyline and wrote, "#RaayanReview Decent 1st half Average Second half Loved. Disappointed with the story part but watchable movie."

Another user wrote, "#Raayan first half: A straightforward plot and conflict development which are fairly executed. The Interval staging is near perfect. Director & Actor #Dhanush peaked at this point. Off to the second half on point."

Dhanush, in this revenge narrative, displays his directorial talent, coupled with a gripping screenplay. An outstanding aspect of Raayan is the captivating background score composed by AR Rahman, which has garnered significant attention, adding emotional depth to the film. Key performances by actors SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram are commendable, with Dhanush skillfully ensuring each character is well-developed and engaging.

Due to its strong action sequences, Raayan has been granted an 'A' rating by the CBFC. The filmmakers opted for an uncut version of the film to fully represent Dhanush's artistic vision. With strong advance ticket sales, Raayan is expected to achieve considerable success, potentially becoming Dhanush's highest-grossing film upon its opening day.