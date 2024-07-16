ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raayan Trailer: Dhanush Brings Raw Intensity As He Embarks On A Fiery Revenge Saga - WATCH

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Raayan, starring South Indian actor Dhanush in the lead role, have released the trailer on Tuesday, July 16. This marks Dhanush's second directorial, following his 2017 movie Pa Paandi, and his 50th film as an actor. Raayan also features Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles. Other prominent stars in the movie include Aparna Balamurugan, SJ Surya, Selvaraghavan, and Dhushara Vijayan.

The one-minute and 49-second trailer showcases Dhanush making a dramatic entry, displaying his character's unrelenting pursuit of vengeance. The trailer opens with Dhanush washing away the bloodstains on his body, setting the tone for the intense action that follows. Kalidas and Sundeep's characters are depicted as visibly agitated, while SJ Surya's character takes on a distinct persona. The trailer's climax features Dhanush's character in a surprising contrast, exuding calmness as he engages in a conversation with a policeman.

Raayan is slated for release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, with AR Rahman composing the film's soundtrack. Five songs from the movie, including Adangaatha Asuran and Water Packet, have already been released to great praise. The film's cinematography has been handled by Om Prakash, while Prasanna GK took care of the editing. Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran has produced this highly anticipated project.

Dhanush's fans can look forward to his upcoming projects, including Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, which boasts a star-studded cast featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. Furthermore, Dhanush is set to reunite with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for a biopic on the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja.