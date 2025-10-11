Raashii Khanna Says Telusu Kada's Script Shocked Her; Reveals Why The Film Feels Completely New
Raashii Khanna praises Telusu Kada's unique love triangle, calling it a fresh, emotionally engaging romantic drama. The film releases on October 17.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: After delivering the pan-India blockbuster Mirai, production house People Media Factory is back with its most-awaited romantic entertainer, Telusu Kada. Starring Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead, alongside Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna, the film is helmed by stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kirthi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film has already generated massive buzz with its songs and a teaser that has captivated audiences. The long-awaited romantic drama is ready for a grand release on October 17.
Before its release, Raashii Khanna expressed her enthusiasm and insights about the movie, calling it one of her most emotionally engaging movies so far. Speaking about what drew her to Telusu Kada, the actor said, "We've seen many love triangles, but this film has a unique point. You'll have to watch it in theatres to know what it is. That point will definitely excite the audience. While shooting, I was surprised by several things. The audience will experience the same surprise. It's a very new kind of experience. After watching this film, people will talk about love and boundaries. I haven't seen a film with such a point before."
Recalling her first reaction upon hearing the story, Raashii added, "I really enjoyed the story. Neeraja has written every character beautifully, with many layers. The three main characters are all very different, and balancing them was quite tough. I've done many love stories, but this one is very different - a completely new experience. I was emotionally triggered while working on it, and I'm sure the audience will feel the same. I play the character of Anjali in the film. She is nothing like me in real life."
Sharing her experience of working with co-star Siddu Jonnalagadda, the actor praised his dedication and understanding of cinema. "Siddu is very serious about his craft on set. He has a strong grip on every aspect of filmmaking. It was a wonderful experience working with him," she said.
Raashii was also full of admiration for director Neeraja Kona. "When Neeraja narrated the story, I was shocked. I wondered how she could write such a unique script. She has deep knowledge about everything. Working with her felt like working with a very experienced director," Raashii said.
Apart from Telusu Kada, Raashii Khanna has several exciting projects lined up. She revealed that she is currently working on Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan. "Working with him is a great experience. His following and aura are on another level. I also have four projects in Hindi," she said.
Telusu Kada promises to be a heartfelt romantic drama that explores relationships, emotions, and the boundaries of love in a way Telugu cinema hasn't seen before. The film, featuring music by Thaman S, will hit theatres worldwide on October 17, 2025.
READ MORE
- INTERVIEW | 'By 3 AM, Rishab Shetty Was Already Shooting Another Scene': Bala Rajwadi Reveals Untold Stories From Kantara Chapter 1 Set
- INTERVIEW | Arjun Raj On Rishab Shetty's Dedication To Stunts; Says Kantara Chapter 1 Interval Fight Can't Be Recreated
- INTERVIEW | Kumar Sanu Says Today's Songs Depict Violent Love; Promises Fans A Pure Romantic Melody Soon