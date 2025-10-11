ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raashii Khanna Says Telusu Kada's Script Shocked Her; Reveals Why The Film Feels Completely New

Hyderabad: After delivering the pan-India blockbuster Mirai, production house People Media Factory is back with its most-awaited romantic entertainer, Telusu Kada. Starring Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead, alongside Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna, the film is helmed by stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona in her directorial debut. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kirthi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film has already generated massive buzz with its songs and a teaser that has captivated audiences. The long-awaited romantic drama is ready for a grand release on October 17.

Before its release, Raashii Khanna expressed her enthusiasm and insights about the movie, calling it one of her most emotionally engaging movies so far. Speaking about what drew her to Telusu Kada, the actor said, "We've seen many love triangles, but this film has a unique point. You'll have to watch it in theatres to know what it is. That point will definitely excite the audience. While shooting, I was surprised by several things. The audience will experience the same surprise. It's a very new kind of experience. After watching this film, people will talk about love and boundaries. I haven't seen a film with such a point before."

Recalling her first reaction upon hearing the story, Raashii added, "I really enjoyed the story. Neeraja has written every character beautifully, with many layers. The three main characters are all very different, and balancing them was quite tough. I've done many love stories, but this one is very different - a completely new experience. I was emotionally triggered while working on it, and I'm sure the audience will feel the same. I play the character of Anjali in the film. She is nothing like me in real life."