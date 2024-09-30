Raa Macha Macha: The Energetic Second Single from Game Changer is Out Now

Hyderabad: Anticipation is building for the upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Recently, the makers have unveiled the second single from the film, titled Raa Macha Macha. This follows the earlier release of the first song, Jaragandi, which garnered immense appreciation from fans.

The Raa Macha Macha video is a visual treat, showcasing the signature style of director S. Shankar. With Ram Charan leading the performance, the song is presented on a grand scale featuring vibrant set designs and lively choreography. Nakash Aziz lends his voice to this energetic dance number, while the lyrics are penned by Anantha Sriram.

Game Changer has been in the spotlight since its announcement, and it is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates as they look forward to experiencing this film on the big screen.

This project marks the first collaboration between director S. Shankar and music director Thaman S, known for his chart-topping score in Guntur Kaaram earlier this year. Notably, Raa Macha Macha will also be released in Tamil and Hindi, with the Tamil version retaining the same title and the Hindi version named Dam Tu Dikha Ja.

Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is a political action drama that boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

In other news, Ram Charan recently made headlines with the announcement of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London. Interestingly, his beloved dog, Rhyme, will also be sharing the spotlight at the museum.