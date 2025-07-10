ETV Bharat / entertainment

R Madhavan On Why Married Stars Lack On-Screen Chemistry, Suggests 'It Might Work If...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are busy promoting their upcoming Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi, where he essays the role of a Sanskrit professor who finds himself attracted to a much younger French instructor, essayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh. In one of their recent media interactions, the two revealed the changing dynamics of romances on screen and what makes them connect with viewers now.

Madhavan, known for his performances in romantic dramas like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tanu Weds Manu, offered insights that have sparked debate, especially regarding his bold take on the constraints of married couples performing romantic roles on screen together.

Speaking to a newswire, Madhavan mentioned that visible chemistry between two actors is essential for a successful romantic scene, and stated that such chemistry often falls short when the actors are a real-life married couple.

"You really have to feel the desire for the person in front of you, or else the scene just seems untrue," Madhavan said. "I might cause some controversy, but married stars are never able to create that on the screen. When you are already together, that kind of chemistry just doesn't translate on the screen. If they are separated or not together anymore, it might work." While his comments might stir debate, Madhavan's focus was clearly on maintaining authenticity in storytelling.

Fatima, too, spoke about the film's central relationship and the criticism often directed at narratives involving an age gap. She addressed the unconventional nature of the pairing in Aap Jaisa Koi and stated that cinema merely reflects the world as it is.

"I don't think that it is unrealistic; I think cinema reflects whatever is happening in our society right now, and these kinds of conversations are already happening out there," said Fatima, defending the storyline of her character's involvement with an older man.

Madhavan also noted the shifting expectations of audiences when it comes to casting in romantic dramas. He admitted that there is a growing awareness by actors of his generation toward the age dynamics in film.