R Madhavan On Why Married Stars Lack On-Screen Chemistry, Suggests 'It Might Work If...'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are busy promoting their upcoming Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi, where he essays the role of a Sanskrit professor who finds himself attracted to a much younger French instructor, essayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh. In one of their recent media interactions, the two revealed the changing dynamics of romances on screen and what makes them connect with viewers now.
Madhavan, known for his performances in romantic dramas like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tanu Weds Manu, offered insights that have sparked debate, especially regarding his bold take on the constraints of married couples performing romantic roles on screen together.
Speaking to a newswire, Madhavan mentioned that visible chemistry between two actors is essential for a successful romantic scene, and stated that such chemistry often falls short when the actors are a real-life married couple.
"You really have to feel the desire for the person in front of you, or else the scene just seems untrue," Madhavan said. "I might cause some controversy, but married stars are never able to create that on the screen. When you are already together, that kind of chemistry just doesn't translate on the screen. If they are separated or not together anymore, it might work." While his comments might stir debate, Madhavan's focus was clearly on maintaining authenticity in storytelling.
Fatima, too, spoke about the film's central relationship and the criticism often directed at narratives involving an age gap. She addressed the unconventional nature of the pairing in Aap Jaisa Koi and stated that cinema merely reflects the world as it is.
"I don't think that it is unrealistic; I think cinema reflects whatever is happening in our society right now, and these kinds of conversations are already happening out there," said Fatima, defending the storyline of her character's involvement with an older man.
Madhavan also noted the shifting expectations of audiences when it comes to casting in romantic dramas. He admitted that there is a growing awareness by actors of his generation toward the age dynamics in film.
"At this point, there is a bigger demand for more narratives where the couple are closer to each other in age. Most of the actors my age are slowly realising that they can't keep getting away with pretending to be the same age as their co-star," he said.
About Aap Jaisa Koi
Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for Netflix. The movie features R Madhavan in the role of Shrirenu Tripathi, a middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, a French instructor. The narrative deals with issues of emotional compatibility, modern-day relationship dynamics, and conflicting worldviews.
The cast also features Sachin Kavetham, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manish Chaudhary, and Namit Das. The script has been written by Radhika Anand and Jehan Handa. The movie will be released worldwide on Netflix on July 11.
What's Next For R Madhavan?
Aside from Aap Jaisa Koi, R Madhavan is preparing for the release of Dhurandhar, an upcoming spy thriller action, directed by Uri fame Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal are also a part of the movie. A recently released teaser promises a gripping storyline and intense performances. Dhurandhar will be released in theatres on December 5.
READ MORE
- Fatima Sana Shaikh Interview: 'I Love Passionately, And Breakups Break Me Completely, But It's Important To Feel Every Emotion'
- July 2025 Releases: From Son Of Sardar 2 To Aap Jaisa Koi - A Packed Month For Moviegoers And OTT Fans
- INTERVIEW | R Madhavan on Barabari Wala Pyaar In Aap Jaisa Koi, Playing Antagonist In Shaitaan, Being Reluctant Actor And More