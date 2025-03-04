'My Intention Was...': R Madhavan Breaks Silence on Rumours of Texting Young Girls on Social Media

Hyderabad: Social media went wild a few months ago when alleged chats between actor R Madhavan and female fans surfaced on Reddit. The discussions, fueled by screenshots, focused on claims that Madhavan was ‘replying to young girls’ on social media. Now, Madhavan has responded to these claims. Speaking at a recent event, he expressed frustration over how simple, kind replies to fans can be misinterpreted.

The controversy began after a fan messaged him on Instagram, praising his acting and sending heart emojis. When Madhavan responded with a polite "thank you," the fan apparently shared the exchange, which led some to assume he was specifically replying to the emojis.

When Madhavan attended an app launch event recently, he was asked about the chatter around his exchange with fans on social media. He explained, “I am an actor. I have all these people messaging me on Instagram and social media. I’ll tell you a simple example. A young girl messages me. ‘I saw this movie. I really loved it. I thought you’re a fabulous actor. Well done. You motivate me.’ And at the end of it, she puts lots of hearts and kisses and love symbols. Now, when there’s a fan who is talking to me in such detail, I am compelled to answer. So I always say ‘Thank you so much. Very kind of you. God bless you.’ This is my reply to her. What she does is, she takes a screenshot of my reply to her and makes it a post on Instagram. Now, what do people see? Hearts and kisses and love things. And Maddy is replying to that.”

Madhavan said he is now more cautious in fear of being misunderstood. “My intention was not to reply to that. My intent was to reply to a message. But because it’s a small thing you only see that symbol and say ‘Oh Maddie is talking to young girls’. If that is the fear I have... If I have to pussyfoot around every time I am putting a message on social media, can you imagine that somebody without my experience, how much trouble they’re going to get into," said the 54-year-old actor.

On the work front, Madhavan will next star will next be seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar costarring Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. He also has GDN, a biopic of scientist G.D. Naidu, and the Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi with Fatima Sana Shaikh in his kitty.