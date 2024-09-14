Question About Film Star-Turned-Politician Pawan Kalyan On Kaun Banega Crorepati

Hyderabad: Film-star-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who left an indelible mark in the film industry as a hero, also created political history. As everyone, who contested from his Jana Sena Party, won with a huge majority, his party won 21 MLAs and two MP seats. With this, Pawan's name became popular all over the country. In this connection, he hogged the limelight as a question related to Pawan Kalyan was asked on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

It is known that currently, the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is being telecast. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is hosting it. In the latest episode, Big B Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant a question related to Pawan Kalyan. Who is the actor, who took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024?, he asked. The contestant chose the 'Audience Poll' option for this question. More than 50 per cent of the audience said Pawan Kalyan. With this, they locked Pawan's name. As it was the correct answer, the contestant won Rs 1.60 lakhs and went to the next question.

As Pawan is currently busy with politics, his fans are waiting for his movies. He has to complete the shooting of OG, Harihara Veeramallu, and Ustad Bhagat Singh. The shooting of those films was postponed due to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The promos and glimpses of these three movies have already received good responses from the audience. Recently Pawan himself announced that he will continue to act in films and fans are expressing happiness over his decision.

