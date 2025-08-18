Quentin Tarantino Reveals His 'Masterpiece', Favourite Film, And The Movie He Was Born To Make

Hyderabad: American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is making headlines once again, this time for opening up about his career-defining works during a conversation on The Church of Tarantino podcast. The two-time Academy Award winner offered rare insight into his own filmmaking, ranking his movies in terms of personal favourite, artistic achievement, and the one that most embodies his creative identity.

When asked which of his films he holds closest to his heart, Tarantino didn't hesitate. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favourite, Inglourious Basterds is my best," he said. The director, however, went on to give a special nod to his martial-arts revenge epic, describing it as the quintessential Tarantino film. "But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could've made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think Kill Bill is the movie I was born to make, I think Inglourious Basterds is my masterpiece, but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favourite."

Tarantino didn't stop there. Shifting the focus to his screenplays, he named the ones he considers his strongest pieces of writing. "I think Inglourious Basterds is my best script, and I think Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are right behind," he explained. He also praised his direction on The Hateful Eight, saying it stands out as his most effective execution of his own material. "There's an aspect of The Hateful Eight that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it's solid. So it's not like I have to create it, like Kill Bill, it's solid, it's right there, and I actually think it's my best servicing of my material as a director."

Interestingly, while Tarantino declared his fondness for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he revealed that the upcoming sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, will not be directed by him. Instead, fellow filmmaker David Fincher will helm the Netflix project. Tarantino admitted he passed on directing because he didn't want his long-awaited 10th and final film to be a sequel. "I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked. It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I've got to not know what I'm doing again. I've got to be in uncharted territory."

That "last movie" was long expected to be The Movie Critic, but Tarantino confirmed he ultimately scrapped the idea. He explained that it felt too much like retreading old ground, particularly in recreating period Los Angeles. "I wasn't really excited about dramatising what I wrote when I was in pre-production, partly because I'm using the skillset that I learned from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, of 'How are we going to turn Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969 without using CGI?' It was something we had to pull off. We had to achieve it. It wasn't for sure that we could do it. The Movie Critic, there was nothing to figure out. I already kind of knew, more or less, how to turn LA into an older time. It was too much like the last one."

Tarantino's remarks not only reaffirm his reputation as a filmmaker unafraid to analyse his own work but also offer a fascinating glimpse into how he wants to conclude his legendary career: by venturing into truly uncharted territory.