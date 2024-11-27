Pyre Leads Padam Singh and Heera Devi Return Home to Heroic Welcome after International Award Win - Watch

Hyderabad: The lead actors of the critically acclaimed film Pyre, Padam Singh and Heera Devi, were given a heartfelt and grand welcome by their hometown community in Berinag, Uttarakhand, after the film's international success. Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pyre received the prestigious Best Audience Award at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival in Estonia. The film, which tells the poignant story of an elderly couple from Uttarakhand who migrate from their native village in the Himalayas, has been hailed globally for its raw, unfiltered portrayal of rural life, human resilience, and the ongoing struggle of migration in the hilly regions of India.

Grand Homecoming for Padam Singh and Heera Devi

Upon their return to India, Padam Singh and Heera Devi were welcomed with open arms by the residents of Berinag, with flowers and garlands. The welcome event, held at Seraghat, the border area of Pithoragarh district, saw the participation of local leaders such as social worker Sudhir Rathore, block chief Vinita Bafila, and trade union president Rajesh Rawat. The entire region celebrated the success of their hometown actors, who had never appeared in front of a camera before Pyre.

Padam Singh and Heera Devi Honoured After Pyre Wins Top Award at Tallinn Festival (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The elderly couple, who took on the roles of the protagonists in Pyre, were recognised for their remarkable contribution to the film industry, despite having no prior acting experience. Their portrayal of the challenges faced by elderly couples in the face of migration struck a chord with audiences worldwide. As a part of the warm welcome, a ceremony was held at Shaheed Smarak in Berinag where both Padam Singh and Heera Devi were presented with heartfelt honours.

An Emotional Tribute to their Journey

During the felicitation ceremony, Heera Devi, who played the female lead in the film, was visibly emotional. At the event, she recalled the struggles of her life, especially her journey from a simple rural living to starring in an international film. "It has been a long journey, and today, when I stand here, I realise how far we have come," said Heera Devi, holding back tears. She emphasised the importance of never giving up, regardless of the challenges that life presents.

Padam Singh, who played the male lead, expressed gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged that neither he nor Heera had ever dreamt of acting in a film. "We never imagined we would be in front of the camera, and yet here we are today, celebrated at an international level. It is surreal," he said. The two actors also thanked the film's director, Vinod Kapri, for believing in their talent and giving them the opportunity to showcase their struggles and dreams on the big screen.

Pyre: A Film that Shines at International Festivals

Pyre has received widespread acclaim for its unique storytelling and compelling performances, particularly given that the lead actors were non-professional. The film was selected as the only Indian film at the prestigious Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it premiered to much fanfare. The festival's jury awarded the film the Best Audience Award, recognizing its storytelling.

Directed by Vinod Kapri, Pyre is a tribute to the unsung lives of elderly rural couples who face migration and the changing world. The film tells the heartwarming yet painful story of two elderly individuals from Uttarakhand, Padam Singh and Heera Devi, who, despite the harsh realities of rural life and migration, choose to stay connected to their roots. Pyre stands out because it uses non-professional actors, a unique narrative technique that makes the film raw and deeply relatable. Kapri, who had no plans of making a film with elderly non-professional actors, was inspired by a chance encounter with an elderly couple during his travels in Uttarakhand.

The Significance of Pyre's International Recognition

The success of Pyre is not just a triumph for the filmmakers and actors but also a significant moment for Indian cinema. "We just need to tell authentic stories, and the world will listen," said Vinod Kapri during an interview after the film's success. Composer Michael Danna, who won an Academy Award for Life of Pi, contributed the music for Pyre, enhancing its emotional depth. The editing by Patricia Rommel, known for her work on The Lives of Others, and the lyrics penned by the legendary Gulzar further elevated the film's appeal.

The success of Pyre also brings attention to the ongoing issue of migration from rural India to urban areas. As depicted in the film, many elderly individuals are forced to leave their ancestral homes in search of a better life, often abandoning the values and traditions that have defined their lives for generations. Through the emotional journey of Padam Singh and Heera Devi, the film seeks to raise awareness about the importance of preserving rural life and bringing to light the constant exodus from villages in places like Uttarakhand.

Pyre Release Plans

Following its international acclaim, Pyre will continue its festival journey, captivating audiences at screenings across the globe. Kapri and his team are also preparing for a release in India, scheduled for the end of 2025. In the meantime, efforts are underway to promote the film's themes of migration and rural hardship at the local level in Uttarakhand.