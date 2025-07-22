Pyaasa, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, And More Return To Theatres In 4K For Guru Dutt's 100th Birth Anniversary; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: This August, Indian cinema lovers will have a rare chance to revisit the timeless magic of Guru Dutt on the big screen. As part of his 100th birth anniversary celebrations, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, in collaboration with NFDC-NFAI, will host a nationwide theatrical re-release of Guru Dutt's most iconic films, beautifully restored in 4K. From August 8 to 10, more than 250 cinemas across India will screen these visually enhanced classics, including:

Pyaasa (1957)

Aar Paar (1954)

Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960)

Mr. & Mrs. 55 (1955)

Baaz (1953)

This three-day cinematic celebration aims to introduce younger generations and cinephiles to the genius of Guru Dutt, a filmmaker whose style, emotion, and storytelling remain unmatched even decades after his passing.

Guru Dutt's Timeless Works Get a 4K Revival in August 2025 (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Speaking on this initiative, Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, said, "Guru Dutt's films are timeless masterpieces. This is more than just a tribute - it's a cultural movement. These restored versions will let today's viewers experience the beauty and brilliance of his cinema on the big screen."

Restored Guru Dutt Classics to Hit Over 250 Screens for 100th Birth Anniversary (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, added, "Restoring these films is about preserving the soul of Indian cinema. Under the National Film Heritage Mission by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, we are ensuring Guru Dutt's legacy continues to reach new generations."

Guru Dutt's Iconic Films Return to Theatres in August (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Each film being screened brings something unique to the table:

Pyaasa, widely considered one of India's greatest films, follows a disillusioned poet in a materialistic society and features hauntingly beautiful music.

Aar Paar - a stylish noir from 1950s Bombay has romance, suspense and great songs.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand is a lovely story of friendship and heartbreak rooted in the world of Nawabi Lucknow.

Mr. & Mrs. 55 is a love story and social comedy that cleverly captures changing societal morals in post-independence India.

Baaz, Guru Dutt's first film as director is a swashbuckling period drama set in a colonial context.

Individually and together, these films give us a complete sense of Guru Dutt as an artist - his poetic sensibility, artistry on film, and emotive expression.

Guru Dutt's Iconic Films Return to Theatres in August (Photo: Special Arrangement)

This centenary retrospective is not just mere nostalgia, but a chance to see cinema as it should be seen - on the big screen and in full technicolor glory.