'Putul Taught Me A Lot, But This Film Is Even More Challenging': Indira Dhar On Her Bollywood Debut After Oscar Glory - Interview

Paromita Kamila

Filmmaker Indira Dhar Mukherjee is stepping into Bollywood with her first Hindi feature. In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, she shares the journey that began with her acclaimed Bengali film Putul and led to her ambitious Hindi-language biopic.

After the success of Putul, which was released in Bengal on December 27 last year, Indira Dhar Mukherjee is now set to make her Bollywood debut. Putul is a poignant portrayal of the lives of street children, and the film has already made waves internationally. It was screened at Cannes and is currently performing well in the American market. Despite being a Bengali film, Putul transcended language barriers, sparking Dhar's interest in expanding her canvas with a Hindi-language project.

Check out excerpts from the conversation to learn about her journey.

Q: What is the story of this Hindi film?

It's a biopic centered on the parents of a soldier from the Indian Army. I've been researching and preparing this film for quite a while. It is much more emotionally complex than Putul. Interestingly, this was supposed to be my first film, but things didn't align then. So Putul came first, and now I'm finally telling this story.

Q: With Putul entering the Oscar race, expectations are high. What challenges did you face with your first Hindi film?

I'm deeply thankful to my team, the Indian Government and the Cannes Film Festival. Putul was the first Bengali film in Oscar contention for Best Picture. It also received recognition for Best Original Track and Background Score.

But every film demands its own treatment. I pay great attention to storytelling and screenplay. While Putul was shot live in real locations, this new project involved a different visual and emotional language. I don't strive for cinematic perfection because life itself isn't perfect. Even a broken vase can be beautiful.