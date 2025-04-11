'Putul Taught Me A Lot, But This Film Is Even More Challenging': Indira Dhar On Her Bollywood Debut After Oscar Glory - Interview

Paromita Kamila
Filmmaker Indira Dhar Mukherjee is stepping into Bollywood with her first Hindi feature. In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, she shares the journey that began with her acclaimed Bengali film Putul and led to her ambitious Hindi-language biopic.
After the success of Putul, which was released in Bengal on December 27 last year, Indira Dhar Mukherjee is now set to make her Bollywood debut. Putul is a poignant portrayal of the lives of street children, and the film has already made waves internationally. It was screened at Cannes and is currently performing well in the American market. Despite being a Bengali film, Putul transcended language barriers, sparking Dhar's interest in expanding her canvas with a Hindi-language project.
Check out excerpts from the conversation to learn about her journey.
Q: What is the story of this Hindi film?
It's a biopic centered on the parents of a soldier from the Indian Army. I've been researching and preparing this film for quite a while. It is much more emotionally complex than Putul. Interestingly, this was supposed to be my first film, but things didn't align then. So Putul came first, and now I'm finally telling this story.
Q: With Putul entering the Oscar race, expectations are high. What challenges did you face with your first Hindi film?
I'm deeply thankful to my team, the Indian Government and the Cannes Film Festival. Putul was the first Bengali film in Oscar contention for Best Picture. It also received recognition for Best Original Track and Background Score.
But every film demands its own treatment. I pay great attention to storytelling and screenplay. While Putul was shot live in real locations, this new project involved a different visual and emotional language. I don't strive for cinematic perfection because life itself isn't perfect. Even a broken vase can be beautiful.
Q: You've cast Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, both very powerful performers. Was that the plan from the start?
Initially, I thought of making the film in Bengali. During casting, I considered several actors. Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi were on my list. They were both final choices from the start.
Q: Who else is part of the cast? Anyone from Bengal?
Yes. Rishabh Soni, who played the antagonist in Fighter, is in this film, and he is phenomenal. From Bengal, we have Rohan Bhattacharya playing Sena Anirban. He has done an excellent job. The cast also includes Tanushree Shankar.
Q: Tell us about your shooting experience. Where was the film shot?
Most of the film was shot in Kashmir during a time when the region was facing serious terrorist threats. It was a very tense atmosphere. I was constantly worried about what if we couldn't complete the shoot. But we received tremendous support from the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Some portions were also shot in Kolkata.
Q: Has the title of the film been finalised? When will it be released?
No, the title is yet to be decided. As for the release, whether in theatres or on OTT platforms, we are still working on that.
Q: Recently, there was a controversy about Laapataa Ladies and claims that it is copied from Burka City. Any thoughts?
I'm not fully aware of the details surrounding that controversy, so I don't want to comment on anything. But I will say that a few similarities can happen. Stories come from life, and life is shared. That doesn't mean the two works are identical.
Q: Putul offered a realistic view of society. Will your future films also reflect real-world issues, like the corruption scandals in Bengal?
Those who've seen Putul know it is about street life and survival. It doesn't blame society or the government, it highlights resilience. People on the streets aren't weak. We often think we are better off than them, but that's a flawed mindset. Their strength deserves to be celebrated, and yes, real-life issues will always influence my storytelling.
