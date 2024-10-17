ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa Raj Sits In Power: Allu Arjun Stuns Fans With Fearless Look In Pushpa 2 The Rule Poster

The new Pushpa 2: The Rule poster, featuring Allu Arjun's powerful avatar, reignites excitement for the film's December 6, 2024, release after prior delays.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Pushpa Raj Sits In Power: Allu Arjun Stuns Fans With Fearless Look In Pushpa 2 The Rule Poster
Allu Arjun Stuns Fans With Fearless Look In Pushpa 2 The Rule Poster (Photo: Film Poster)

Hyderabad: The anticipation for the upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in his rugged, fierce avatar, continues to build as the film gears up for its December 6, 2024 release. Following a series of delays, the makers on Thursday dropped a new poster that has set social media abuzz.

The poster showcases Allu Arjun seated confidently in a wooden chair, donning a shirt and dhoti, with an air of authority in his eyes. Adorned with gold jewellery, he exudes a powerful, stylish aura, perfectly embodying his character, Pushpa Raj.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "The wait gets shorter. 50 days to witness Pushpa Raj and his blockbuster rule. #Pushpa2TheRule will be A NEW ERA OF INDIAN CINEMA. THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024. #50DaysToPushpa2Storm." The film promises to be a visual spectacle, with more intense action and emotions than its predecessor.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will delve deeper into Pushpa's world of red sandalwood smuggling, highlighting his rise to power and the challenges he faces. Alongside Allu Arjun, the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli, now Pushpa Raj's wife, and Fahadh Faasil as IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who remains his nemesis.

Originally slated for release on August 15, 2024, the film was postponed to December 6 to ensure the final product met high standards. While fans expressed mixed reactions to the delay, the new poster has reignited excitement for what promises to be a blockbuster film.

