'Pushpa Raj & Srivalli': Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Ignite Pushpa 2 Mumbai Event With Angaaron Hook Step

Hyderabad: The Pushpa 2 event in Mumbai turned into a spectacular evening as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna delighted fans with a thrilling live performance. The duo grooved to the hook steps of the song Angaaron from the film, leaving the audience in awe. Now, Allu Arjun took to his social media handle to share a striking moment from the event.

Sharing a picture of the two performing the dance, Allu Arjun captioned, "Pushpa Raj & Srivalli," accompanied by a heart emoji. The image captures the electric chemistry between the actors, with Allu Arjun dressed in a black suit and Rashmika Mandanna stunning in a sleek black saree. Both are seen exuding vibrant energy against a vivid backdrop showcasing a larger-than-life image of Allu Arjun in his iconic Pushpa look.

During the event, Allu Arjun took a heartfelt moment to thank the audience and later surprised everyone by inviting Rashmika to join him for an impromptu dance. "Just for once, once for love, I would request Rashmika to come up on stage. I want to do a small jig for the Angaaron song. Very few times I organically feel it, and only when I feel it, I do it. I'm feeling it today. Please play the song," he announced, sparking cheers.

Rashmika graciously accepted the invitation, and their synchronised moves brought the song to life, amplifying fans' excitement. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist and is set for a global release on December 5. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, advance bookings for the film in India are set to begin tomorrow, November 30.